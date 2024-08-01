Mauricio Pedroza is very excited to see what Javier Aguirre and Rafa Marquez will bring to the Mexican national team set up. (1:09)

Javier Aguirre said he couldn't "say no to my country" as he was unveiled as Mexico coach for a third time on Thursday.

After previously serving as a late-minute savior in qualification for the 2002 and 2010 World Cups, Aguirre praised the long-term plan that will see assistant Rafa Márquez take the reins after the 2026 World Cup.

"Today, more than ever, I see with joy that there's a project that's not only about rescuing three World Cup qualifiers," the 65-year-old said while sat alongside Márquez. "There's a project, there's an important foundation, a project until 2030. I'm very excited, I'm very excited to see that things are being done well, to see that things are becoming more professional."

"We are already thinking about six years from now, it's fantastic. I can't say no to my country, to my national team."

Aguirre was announced last week as the replacement for former coach Jaime Lozano, who parted ways with the national team in July after a dismal group stage exit in the Copa América. Lozano, who had a record of 10W-4D-7L, turned down a demotion that would have let him stay on as an assistant.

Aguirre was questioned Thursday whether he and El Tri legend Márquez were the right figures to revitalize Mexico's fortunes and lead it to a World Cup it will co-host with the United States and Canada.

"Any Mexican coach, you present them with this opportunity, they would say yes with their eyes closed," he said. "I think we deserve the benefit of the doubt to be here and to accomplish the goals of having a great World Cup."

With Mexico qualifying automatically, the new coaching duo will have to revamp the team without World Cup qualifiers or a major tournament like the recently wrapped Copa. But Aguirre insisted they would have ample opportunity to prepare the team.

"We have the Nations [League] and the Gold Cup as well. Yes, there is time, yes of course. Because there's a base of players that everyone already knows," he said.

"I think there's enough time to put together a good team."

That squad may also include the return of high-profile names such as Hirving "Chucky" Lozano and Guillermo Ochoa, two of a handful of veterans that were left out of the Copa roster.

"Are they Mexican? Are they footballers? Well, they're in all of our orbits," Aguirre said.

"There are parameters, obviously. There's an idea, we try to follow it, but we're also interested in good footballers and Mexicans who are proud to be in the national team."

Mexico's next matches will be U.S.-based friendlies against New Zealand on Sept. 7 (at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California) and Canada on Sept. 10 (at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas).

Aguirre recently closed out a two-year run as coach of Mallorca, where he made headlines with a Cinderella run to the final of the 2023-24 Copa del Rey. The Mexico City native also has experience coaching Japan and Egypt.

Márquez, 45, exited a role as Barcelona B coach in order to become Aguirre's assistant. Widely recognized as one of the greatest Mexican players, the former defender took part in five World Cups from 2002-2018. At club level, he clinched four league titles and two Champions League trophies with Barcelona.