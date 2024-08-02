Open Extended Reactions

New AS Roma signing Artem Dovbyk, coming off a breakout season in LaLiga, referred to his former side Girona as a "small team" during his introduction with the Serie A mainstay Friday.

The 27-year-old Ukrainian striker scored 24 goals and contributed eight assists in 36 matches last season for the Catalonian club, who finished third in LaLiga after being title contenders for most of the campaign. Girona signed him from Ukrainian club Dnipro-1 in 2023.

"Last season was fantastic for me, but the time had come to take a step forward," Dovbyk said. "[The pressure] will be different. Girona are a small team in Spain; Roma are an important entity in Italy with a lot of history.

"It won't be the same. I know the pressure will be there, but football without pressure isn't football."

Artem Dovbyk was a presented as a Roma player on Friday. Fabio Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images

The details of the transfer were not disclosed, but Italian media reported the capital club will pay about €38 million ($41.48 million) for Dovbyk.

Manager Daniele De Rossi had been looking for more attacking options for next season after Belgian Romelu Lukaku returned to Chelsea following a loan spell.

Roma signed Argentine winger Matìas Soulè on Tuesday.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.