Chelsea have completed the signing of Pedro Neto from Wolverhampton Wanderers, the west London club announced Sunday.

The Portugal winger signed a seven-year contract with his new club and was introduced to the fans at Stamford Bridge during halftime of Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Inter Milan in a preseason friendly.

"I feel really grateful to have joined this club," Neto said in a statement. "I have worked really hard in my career to be here and I'm looking forward to getting on the pitch with this shirt."

Pedro Neto has become Chelsea's ninth signing of the summer transfer window. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Neto, 24, takes Chelsea's spending this summer past the £200 million mark after joining in a deal worth a reported £51.3m ($65.5m).

The club have already signed Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa, Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham, Marc Guiu from Barcelona, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City, Renato Veiga from Basel, Caleb Wiley from Atlanta United, Filip Jörgensen from Villarreal and Aaron Anselmino from Boca Juniors.

Chelsea begin their 2024-25 Premier League campaign under new manager Enzo Maresca against Manchester City on Sunday.