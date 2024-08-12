Liverpool midfielder Carvalho signs for Brentford

Open Extended Reactions

Brentford signed attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho from fellow Premier League side Liverpool on a five-year deal, the West London club announced on Monday.

The financial details were not disclosed but British media reported that the deal was worth around £27.5 million ($35.10 million).

The 21-year-old represented England at various youth levels before switching to Portugal, where he was born, at Under-21 level. He joined Liverpool in 2022 from Fulham.

Carvalho, who spent last season on loan at Bundesliga club RB Leipzig and English Championship side Hull City, made 21 appearances for Liverpool across all competition, scoring three goals. He also scored in the preseason wins against Arsenal and Manchester United this summer.

Earlier on Monday, Serie A side AC Milan that they had signed Brazilian defender Emerson Royal from Tottenham Hotspur on a contract until June 2028 with an option for a one-year extension.

The 25-year-old Brazil international, capped 10 times, joined Spurs in 2021 from Spanish side Barcelona. He also had spells at Brazil's Atletico Mineiro, having started his youth career at Ponte Preta.

Emerson, who made 101 appearances for Spurs across all competitions, will wear the No. 22 shirt at Milan.

Information from Reuters was used in this story.