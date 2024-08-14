Open Extended Reactions

Aston Villa remain keen on bringing Netherlands and Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida to the Premier League, but the clubs are still trying to find some middle ground on the fee, a source has confirmed to ESPN.

Unai Emery's side have been busy in the transfer window, bringing in eight new players. And they are keen on adding Dutch international Geertruida to the squad, a source has confirmed to ESPN. Geertruida, who has 11 caps for the Netherlands, has a year left on his deal at the Eredivisie side, and Feyenoord are asking for a fee in the region of €35 million ($38.6m) for him.

This deal looks likely to be reliant on other players leaving Villa Park. Diego Carlos has been linked with a move away, with Fulham keen on the centre-back.

Geertruida, who can play at centre back and at right-back, was also linked with Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig this window, while Liverpool manager Arne Slot is also an admirer of him from his time in charge of Feyenoord. But it is Aston Villa who are leading the way.

Feyenoord manager Brian Piske was asked about the club's transfer plans after their 1-1 draw with Willem II on Saturday. "When it comes to transfers, after a game I do not like to talk about who is going out, who is coming in," Piske said. "It's always a big puzzle to make the squad complete in the transfer window that is this long and with a new coach."

Aston Villa have already bolstered their squad this summer with Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Cameron Archer, Jaden Philogene, Samuel Iling-Junior, Lewis Dobbin, Enzo Barrenechea and Ross Barkley all arriving.