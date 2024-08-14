How to watch the 2024-25 LaLiga season opener on ESPN+

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024-25 LaLiga season is here. Real Madrid's march toward a second straight title starts now. The defending champions recently added superstar forward Kylian Mbappé. Real Madrid won the trophy easily last year, finishing 10 points ahead of Barcelona, despite letting their foot off the gas before the Champions League final (which they also won). Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has never won back-to-back titles in his storied career. With Mbappé on board, could this be the year? Let the games begin.

When does the 2024-25 LaLiga season begin?

The 2024-25 LaLiga season kicks off Thursday at 1 p.m. ET with a matchup between Athletic Club and Getafe at Estadio de San Mamés in Bilbao, Spain.

The full 2024-25 LaLiga schedule is available here.

How can fans watch?

All games are available on ESPN+ through the LaLiga streaming hub. Saturday's matchup between Valencia and Barcelona will be on ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Where can fans find more soccer coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN soccer hub page for breaking news, features, scores, schedules and more.