FC Cincinnati has acquired former United States men's national team striker Nicholas "Niko" Gioacchini on loan from Serie A's Como, the club announced Thursday.

The 24-year-old forward returns to MLS following earlier stints with Orlando City (2022) and St. Louis City (2023). He scored 10 goals in 32 matches (24 starts) with St. Louis last season.

"We're excited to welcome Niko to Cincinnati," Cincinnati general manager Chris Albright said in a news release. "He is an excellent teammate with high character who will provide a versatile presence on our front line.

"He knows how to compete in our league and is committed to helping us fight for trophies this season. We look forward to him joining our group."

Gioacchini's loan term runs through the end of the 2024 season. He will occupy the designated player spot vacated when forward Aaron Boupendza's contract was terminated last week.

Niko Gioacchini's loan term runs through the end of the 2024 season.

"I'm excited to return to Major League Soccer and join FC Cincinnati," Gioacchini said. "I can't wait to meet the fans and play at TQL Stadium for the first time, and I look forward to helping this team fight for its goals this season."

Gioacchini signed with Como in January and has appeared in nine matches with the Serie A side.

Internationally, he has scored three goals in eight matches with the USMNT, most recently competing at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup.