Ed Sheeran at Portman Road on Saturday ahead of Ipswich Town's Premier League return. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Ed Sheeran was in attendance at Ipswich Town's Premier League opener against Liverpool just days after he purchased a minority stake in the club.

Global music superstar Sheeran is a lifelong Ipswich fan and has been the club's men's and women's team's shirt sponsor since 2021. On Thursday, Ipswich announced Sheeran had acquired a 1.4% stake in the club through owners Gamechanger 20 Ltd.

Sheeran was seen in the club's fan zone pre-match and also on the Portman Road pitch.

"It's been really nice, and he's been an ever-present since I have been at the club," Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna said of Sheeran's involvement on Friday. "I know he is a lifelong supporter and very passionate.

"He is a global superstar and one of the most talented musicians in the world, and to have him endorsing what we do is a great boost for the football club. We are really grateful."

Sheeran's investment will not see him join the club's board in what they call a "passive and minority investment only." Instead, the investment will see him have long-term use of a corporate box at the stadium.

He was in Miami when Ipswich won promotion back to the Premier League in May. That feat signalled their return to the top flight for the first time in 22 years.