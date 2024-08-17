Open Extended Reactions

Carlo Ancelotti has said Real Madrid's hectic fixture list this season means the club are considering giving "individual holidays" to players during the season, to avoid burnout.

Madrid's 2024-25 campaign got under way on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup, and they kick off their LaLiga season away at Mallorca on Sunday.

The club are expected to compete for seven trophies this season: LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, the Spanish Super Cup, the expanded Club World Cup and the new Intercontinental Cup.

FIFA's revamped Club World Cup is set to make its debut next summer in the United States -- although the specific dates and venues are yet to be revealed -- meaning Madrid's season could last 11 months, until June 2025.

The Intercontinental Cup, which replaces the old annual Club World Cup format, is due to be played in December.

"We're evaluating some things," Ancelotti said in a news conference on Saturday. "The players need to rest, they need holidays. We're thinking that during the season we could give the players individual holidays for a week.

Vinícius Júnior could be handed an extra break by Real Madrid amid the club's packed schedule. Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

"A player might not play one week, and go and rest with their family. We're looking at that for the international players above all ... We're evaluating it with the medical and fitness staff."

Ancelotti cited Brazil international Vinícius Júnior as an example of a player whose calendar could demand an additional, unscheduled break during the season.

"Let's say Vinícius goes away with the national team, plays twice, and when he returns, rather than playing a league game, he rests, misses three or four days, and comes back afterwards," Ancelotti said. "It's the only way.

"Normally, a player who plays two national team games comes back, trains, maybe they don't play but are on the bench. I think we have to stop that, give them three or four days rest and then come back."

Ancelotti said he'd been impressed by new signing Kylian Mbappé's impact at Madrid so far after he scored on his debut against Atalanta.

"Like all new players who arrive at Real Madrid, everyone tries to make them feel comfortable," Ancelotti said. "An extraordinary talent has arrived, and we have to help him to adapt as soon as possible. He's come into the dressing room well. He's very serious, he's humble."

Ancelotti was asked if he'd like to sign a centre-back to replace Nacho Fernández, who left for Saudi Arabia last month when his contract expired.

"No, I think the squad is closed," he said. "We have to wait 12 more days [until the LaLiga transfer window closes]. We think we don't need a centre-back, because we think [David] Alaba will recover soon, and we have youngsters who can play some games."