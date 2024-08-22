Leverkusen proving that Bundesliga is more than just Bayern

Open Extended Reactions

Upon walking along the Bismarckstraße and into the compact BayArena in Leverkusen on Saturday, to commentate on the DFL-Supercup decider, it occurred to me that this is a place where even if not everyone knows your name, they do remember your face.

It is precisely the same in reverse. I lost count of the number of familiar-looking, smiling stewards and press box workers I came across and reflexively with a big smile, uttered words like "ah, you're back" or "was it only yesterday we were last here?" illustrating the joyful shared experience of an exhilarating 2023-24 season under the Bayer-Kreuz.

Bayer Leverkusen became something of an impossible habit to break last season for those of us immersed in German football. Their sumptuous passing and pressing football with Xabi Alonso's distinctive handwriting, irresistible in its execution. The Werkself, as if they require this, given their other qualities, do late heroics better than any top-level team in modern football: Their 20 goals in the 85th minute or later was the most among all Bundesliga clubs, as was their four game-tying goals in that time frame. The joke is, even after the final whistle has gone, you suspect Alonso's XI will somehow still find a route to the opposition's net.

On Saturday night, there was more of that Laterkusen drama. Trailing 2-1 against a very good and resourceful VfB Stuttgart, Bayer 04 found the right last-ditch formula again, and this time had the temerity to do it having played for most of the match while down to 10 men. Martin Terrier's open-sole, excessive-force challenge on Ermedin Demirovic sealed the Frenchman's fate and made a comeback from 2-1 down unlikely.

Patrik Schick's 88th-minute leveller set the stage, though, for Leverkusen to produce penalty perfection in the shootout while captain and goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky saved a spot kick from Frans Krätzig to make the difference.

Having covered this August appetite-whetter for the new campaign on numerous occasions, I can honestly say it was the best Supercup edition in years. It should come as no surprise that we were treated to such a wild, frenzied, yet still technically and tactically compelling occasion. After all, the top head-to-head matches in German domestic football last season were the pair of draws between Leverkusen and Stuttgart as well as the DFB-Pokal quarterfinal epic secured by another Bayer goal at the death, this time from Jonathan Tah.

I expect both sides to figure prominently in the upper echelons of the Bundesliga this season. Leverkusen are the standard setters and I believe start as favourites to lift the Meisterschale again with a squad arguably even stronger than before, as it stands.

Aleix García, signed from Girona, is the perfect central midfielder for Alonso: classy and at ease on the ball with a penchant for deliveries.

I've been told mostly by people who don't watch the Bundesliga that Leverkusen "did a Leicester." First of all, does only English football have romantic narratives? No. Secondly, Leverkusen, in completing the first ever unbeaten domestic season by a German team and coming within a point of equalling the Bundesliga points record over a single campaign and lifting the DFB-Pokal, put themselves at the very highest altar of great sides.

Stuttgart showed at the weekend that even having lost key men Waldemar Anton, Hiroki Ito and Serhou Guirassy, manager Sebastian Hoeness has a squad that, thanks to sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth and his staff, now belongs in a strong German top five.

Bayer Leverkusen picked up where they left off last season, adding the DFB-Supercup to last year's Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal titles. Lukas Schulze/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images

I'm particularly intrigued by the potential alliance of Demirovic and the now permanently signed Deniz Undav. Jeff Chabot from Cologne may turn out to be one of the signings of the summer.

Saturday's showdown was the first Supercup duel since 2011 not to feature Bayern Munich, which brings us to the perennial elephant in the room. Some will treat last season as an aberration and expect Germany's most successful club to streamroll their way back to the summit, but there are question marks about that, especially considering the calculated gamble director of sport Max Eberl and the Bayern decision makers have taken by appointing Vincent Kompany as coach.

Have last season's problems truly been solved? The central defensive pecking order looks likely to favour Kim Min-Jae and Dayot Upamecano rather than Eric Dier this time around, while Matthijs de Ligt has left for Manchester United. Can former defender Kompany do what ex-manager Thomas Tuchel failed to do and shore up a back line that was more porous than the club's nearest rivals?

The return of Josip Stanisic to his parent club will undoubtedly help, although Kompany will have been irked by the news that the Croatia international will be missing for the medium term as a result of a knee injury. Whether this means another extended run for Joshua Kimmich at right-back remains to be seen.

Manuel Neuer will be giving Bayern his full attention after announcing his international retirement 124 caps later.

Bayern now have their much coveted "Holding Six" (a term that has entered German football vocabulary) in João Palhinha, albeit a whole year after Tuchel envisaged his acquisition. Meanwhile Leon Gotetzka's career seems at a crossroads.

The strength remains in the attacking positions, and it's worth remembering Tuchel's team netted 94 goals, five more even than Leverkusen managed. Harry Kane, if he remains fit, must be in with a chance of topping his 36-goal haul from last term and Jamal Musiala, after a strong Euros with Germany, is raring to go again. Kompany & Co. made a stress-free beginning in the 3-0 win away to newly promoted 2. Bundesliga club Ulm on Friday in the Pokal.

I mentioned a German big five and predict that this group will -- as was the case last season -- be well separated from the rest.

Nuri Sahin in his first season as Borussia Dortmund coach will reap the benefit of sporting chief Sebastian Kehl's work in prizing Anton and Guirassy from Stuttgart, but the old guard has been changed with farewells to Mats Hummels and Marco Reus, while Niclas Füllkrug will be missed.

RB Leipzig's transfer of European champion Dani Olmo may suggest a weakening, but by keeping Xavi Simons, there is still flair to accompany the steel. In any case, Leipzig tend to succession plan better than most. Their match in Leverkusen in little more than a week will provide an early barometer as to where Marco Rose's team truly are.

It all begins on Friday with Leverkusen's short trip to Borussia Monchengladbach, another season of the loudest, most passionate crowds in Europe, and we must surely begin with the premise that Bayer 04 are best equipped to succeed over the long haul.