Open Extended Reactions

Tanner Tessmann has made two appearances for the USMNT, his debut coming in January 2021. Daniela Porcelli/ISI Photos/Getty Images

United States midfielder Tanner Tessmann is set to sign for Lyon after the club agreed a deal with Venezia that includes a €7 million ($7.8m) transfer fee, a source has told ESPN.

Tessmann is expected to undergo a medical at the French club later on Saturday ahead of signing a five-year contract, the ESPN source said.

The 22-year-old, who has one year left on his contract at Venezia, had already agreed personal terms with Lyon, owned by American billionaire John Textor.

The signing comes despite the club having assured Ligue 1's financial authority that it would accumulate €100 million ($111m) in player departures this summer in order to avoid any further restrictions from the league's financial watchdog.

Tessmann made 20 Serie A appearances for Venezia before its relegation to Serie B at the end of the 2021-22 season. He was a key contributor as the club was promoted back to Italy's top division last season, missing just one game while contributing seven goals and three assists.

He has made two appearances for the senior U.S. men's national team, making his debut in January 2021.