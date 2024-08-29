Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool have been drawn to host holders Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen, managed by former Anfield hero Xabi Alonso, in the UEFA Champions League's new league phase format as they seek their seventh European Cup under new manager Arne Slot.

UEFA staged a draw ceremony in Monaco on Thursday for its revamped Champions League group phase that now sees an expanded 36 teams put into a single league table. Each team will play eight games before the knockouts -- two more than previous years -- with the final round of matches taking place on Jan. 29.

Each team was drawn against eight different opponents -- four matches at home, and four away -- two from each of the four seeded pots.

The highlight for Liverpool will undoubtedly be the visit of Madrid as well as a reunion with Alonso, who was reportedly a candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp before deciding to stay at Leverkusen.

Madrid defeated Liverpool in both the 2021-22 and 2017-18 Champions League finals.

In Thursday's draw, Liverpool were also picked to face RB Leipzig (away), AC Milan (away), Lille (home), PSV Eindhoven (away). Bologna (home) and Girona (away).

The top eight teams will progress directly to the round of 16. Teams finishing between ninth and 24th place will advance to a knockout play-off stage, while the bottom 12 teams will be eliminated.

Liverpool last won the competition in 2019, beating Tottenham in the final.

It will be the club's first European bid under Slot, who has won both of his opening games in charge.