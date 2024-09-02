Open Extended Reactions

The football season is in its nascent stages, but we already have had some decisive results this weekend. Liverpool climbed to second in the table after their comprehensive win over Manchester United, while Manchester City remained top, although Arsenal dropped points in a controversial manner. Over in LaLiga, Kylian Mbappe opened his account for Real Madrid in a win, while Barcelona impressed in a 7-0 win.

Juventus and Roma played out a goalless draw in Italy, as Inter Milan thrashed Atalanta to go top. Bayern Munich continued their winning ways in the Bundesliga, but Bayer Leverkusen saw their unbeaten run come to an end. Over in France, PSG cruised to a win over Lille to go top of the Ligue 1 table.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you best stats from the weekend:

3

Liverpool ended 3-match winless streak (0-1-2) at Old Trafford in all competitions, their first win there since a 5-0 win in the Premier League on Oct. 24, 2021

11 and 15

Mohamed Salah has scored 11 goals in his last 7 away games against Manchester United in all competitions. Salah also has 15 career goals against Manchester United in all competitions (3 more than he's scored against any other team). Those 15 are also the most goals scored by any player all-time in games between these clubs (all competitions). Salah is also the only player to score in 5 straight matches at Old Trafford in the Premier League era while playing for a team other than Manchester United

1

Arne Slot is the first manager to win each of his first 3 PL games without conceding since the late Sven-Göran Eriksson (who died on Monday) did this with Manchester City in 2007.

1

Erling Haaland became the first player in Premier League history with 7 goals in his team's first 3 games. He also passed Kevin De Bruyne for 3rd-most Premier League goals for Man City all-time (70); only Sergio Aguero (184) and Raheem Sterling (91) have more.

8 and 2

Haaland scored his 8th career PL hat trick; tied for 4th-most all-time. He has as many career hat tricks as Harry Kane, Thierry Henry and Michael Owen. It was his second hat trick this season; and second PL season with multiple hat tricks before the start of September - a feat no other player has done in PL history.

245

Declan Rice was shown a red card for the first time in 245 Premier League appearances.

23 and 15

Cole Palmer (23 G, 15 A) is the only player from Europe's top 5 leagues with at least 15 goals and 15 assists in league play over the last 2 seasons (Ollie Watkins is an assist away from joining him).

1

Kylian Mbappé became the first Real Madrid player to score each of his first 2 career LALIGA goals in the same game since Javier "Chicharito" Hernández did it nearly 10 years ago. He also became the first Real Madrid player to score a game-winning goal at the Santiago Bernabéu with his first career LALIGA goal since Vinícius Júnior did it in 2018.

36

Real Madrid have a 36-game unbeaten streak (26-10-0) in LALIGA, and are 2 games away from tying Real Sociedad for the 2nd-longest unbeaten streak in LALIGA history (2017-18 Barcelona: 43; 1979-80 Real Sociedad: 38). Madrid also the longest active unbeaten streak in Europe's top 5 leagues after Bayer Leverkusen's 35-game streak ended on Saturday with a loss vs RB Leipzig.

35 and 31

Real Madrid have a 35-game home unbeaten streak in all competitions, the club's longest such streak since a 43-game streak from Jan. 2012 - Jan. 2013. Madrid also have a 31-game unbeaten streak in all competitions (19-11-0 W-D-L) since their last loss on Jan. 18 to Atlético Madrid; that's the club's longest unbeaten streak in all competitions since a run of 40 from April 2016 to January 2017

488

Manuel Pellegrini managed his 488th LALIGA match, tying legendary Barcelona manager Ferdinand Daučík for 8th in league history; Pellegrini's win percentage of 11% (3-11-14; W-D-L) against Real Madrid is his lowest against any club that he's faced at least 5 times.

9/13

Barcelona brought up their first 4-0-0 start in LALIGA since 2018-19; Barça won the league title in 9 of 13 seasons in which it started 4-0-0, including in 9 of the last 10 occurrences (except 2013-14)

7-0

This was Barcelona's largest clean-sheet victory in LALIGA since an 8-0 win against Deportivo la Coruña on April 20, 2016

1

Raphinha brought up his first career hat trick in any competition for club or country (6th Brazilian player with LALIGA hat trick for Barcelona, and the first since Neymar in 2017. He is 1 of 4 players with at least 15 goals and 15 assists over the last 3 LALIGA seasons (Robert Lewandowski, Vinícius Júnior, Antoine Griezmann.

634

Robert Lewandowski scored his 634th official goal of career in all competitions. According to the IFFHS, that ties another former Bayern Munich superstar, Gerd Müller, for the 8th-most official goals in men's football history

2

Lamine Yamal became the first Barcelona player to start a LALIGA season with a goal contribution in the team's first 4 LALIGA games of the season since Lionel Messi in 2012-13 (only Barça player with goal contribution in first 5 games of a LALIGA season this century was Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2009-10). Yamal: improves to 16-0-0 with 3 goals and 11 assists in his last 16 official games for club and country (goal contribution in 8 straight games dating to EURO with Spain)

1

Hansi Flick became the first Barcelona coach to win his first 4 LALIGA games with the team since Ernesto Valverde won a team-record 7 straight to begin his managerial tenure with the club in the 2017-18 LALIGA season

9

Ángel Correa scored his 9th career game-winning goal off the bench in LALIGA, tying Julio Salinas for the most in league history

4

Sevilla lost 4 straight LALIGA home games for the first time since 2001-02. Sevilla have only lost more consecutive home matches in LALIGA on one occassion: 6 straight home losses between the 1999-00 and 2001-02 seasons (played 2000-01 in 2nd division).

4

Marcus Thuram scored just 4 goals in his first 13 Serie A appearances for Inter Milan in 2023-24. He's now got 4 Serie A goals in his first 3 Serie A games this season. He's also got multiple braces this season after having none in league play last season.

4

Inter Milan notched up consecutive 4-goal victories over Atalanta (4-0) in league play (both as home team).

0

AC Milan are winless (0-2-1) in 3 games under manager Paulo Fonseca in Serie A, the club's worst start to a league campaign since going 0-2-1 in its first 3 Serie A games in 1997-98 (lost 4th game to start 0-2-2 before first win... finished in 10th place that year).

710, 150 and 16

Thomas Müller scored his 150th career Bundesliga goal in his record-breaking 710th appearance with Bayern Munich in all competitions, breaking a tie with iconic goalkeeper Sepp Maier's 709. Müller became the 4th player in Bundesliga history to score 150 goals for Bayern Munich, joining Gerd Müller (365), Robert Lewandowski (238) and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (162). Müller also has scored in 16 consecutive Bundesliga seasons, tying a record already shared by 5 players (Holger Fach, Mats Hummels, Bernd Nickel, Olaf Thon and Michael Zorc).

17

Freiburg was the only club Harry Kane hadn't scored against in the Bundesliga, but he notched up a goal against them in Bayern's 2-0 win. He now has scored against all 17 opponents he's faced in the Bundesliga with Bayern.

1

Both Bayer Leverkusen and Everton lost 3-2 after leading 2-0 in their respective matches. It's the first time two teams from the Top 5 European leagues both blew a multi-goal lead and lost in the same day since Oct. 22, 2023, when Almería and Heidenheim BOTH lost 5-2 after leading 2-0.

13

PSG scored 13 goals in their first three games this season, the second highest tally for a team at this stage over the last 50 years. The highest was PSG themselves (17 in 22/23).

5

Aside from Mario Balotelli in 2016, Mason Greenwood is only other player to score five goals in his first three Ligue 1 appearances over the last 50 seasons.

