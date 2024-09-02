Julien Laurens says Erik ten Hag's reaction to criticism of his Manchester United side shows that he is already on edge. (1:27)

Erik ten Hag has the full backing of Manchester United's new leadership team, according to chief executive Omar Berrada.

United triggered a one-year extension to Ten Hag's contract in the summer.

It was done despite United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford sounding out a number of possible replacements including Thomas Tuchel and Roberto De Zerbi.

Both Berrada and sporting director Dan Ashworth started in their new roles after the decision to hand Ten Hag a new contract was made.

But Berrada, who was speaking before the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, insisted the Dutchman has the complete support of club chiefs.

"We're very happy with that decision [to give Ten Hag a new contract]," Berrada said.

"Erik has our full backing and we have worked very closely together in this transfer window. We're going to continue working very closely with him to help him get the best results out of the team.

"Do we still believe in Erik? Absolutely. We think Erik is the right coach for us and we're fully backing him."

Erik ten Hag came under criticism for his management at Old Trafford last season. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Despite the uncertainty around his position following the FA Cup final victory over Manchester City in May, Ten Hag has played a central role in the club's recruitment over the summer.

Close to £200m has been spent on five new players including Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee and Manuel Ugarte.

Ten Hag, who is starting his third season at Old Trafford, called for patience after the defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

Ashworth also admits it will take time to see results, but says he's happy with the squad assembled during the first window under his guidance.

"I like the squad, I have to say," Ashworth said. "I probably would say that after the business we've done in the summer. I've probably done 25 windows now and been doing this for a fair period of time.

"I don't think there's ever been a window where we've gone, 'Oh God, it's gone absolutely perfectly, we've done every single in, we've done every single out we wanted to do'. There are always bits.

"But in the main, the target positions we wanted to strengthen, the players we've brought in, the depth and options when everybody is fully fit that Erik has, and we have as a club, I'm pleased with that."

Ashworth and Berrada have been part of a summer of change at United which also included the arrival of Jason Wilcox as technical director and Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake as assistant managers.

It has created more uncertainty around Ten Hag's job, but Ashworth said that he has quickly developed a good working relationship with the former Ajax boss.

"I've really enjoyed working with Erik for the last eight weeks," Ashworth added.

"I see my job is to support him in every way I possibly can, and whether that's operationally, whether that's with recruitment, whether that's with medical, whether that's with psychology, whether that's training ground flow, it's just to take as much of that off him to allow him to fully focus on the training pitch and the match tactical plan to deliver success for Manchester United."