Valencia striker Rafa Mir was arrested by the Spanish Guardia Civil police for an alleged sexual assault, the club said Tuesday.

A Guardia Civil spokesperson confirmed that a LaLiga player had been detained in Valencia for alleged sexual assault against one woman but did not disclose the name.

Valencia said in a statement it was aware of the arrest and it will cooperate with the justice system. Mir's representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

The news was first reported by the Cadena Ser radio network. It said another person allegedly involved in the assault has also been detained.

Sources close to the investigation told the Spanish news agency EFE that a 25-year-old woman filed a complaint against Mir on Monday following an incident at the footballer's house.

The woman alleges that she and her 21-year-old friend were sexually assaulted by Mir and another man at the residence.

EFE reported that the women went to hospital after the alleged assault and that the police have arrested only Mir so far, with a search ongoing for the second man.

Mir, 27, joined Valencia on loan from Sevilla this summer and has featured in all four of their matches in LaLiga so far this season.

The former Spain under-21 international had begun his senior career at Valencia, and played for Wolves, Las Palmas, Nottingham Forest, Huesca and Sevilla before returning.

Information from Reuters contributed to this story.