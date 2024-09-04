Open Extended Reactions

Former Netherlands international Quincy Promes has joined FC Dubai United in the United Arab Emirates' second tier despite having convictions for complicity in drug trafficking and violence, the team teased in a social media video on Wednesday.

Promes, 32, was arrested while in the UAE for a training camp with the Russian club Spartak Moscow for continuing to drive after an accident and had to stay in the country awaiting trial.

He was then arrested again at the behest of the Netherlands, but the UAE has yet to honour the extradition treaty between the two countries, leaving Promes in the Gulf state.

Quincy Promes last played for the Netherlands at Euro 2020, played in July 2021. Dmitriy Golubovich/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Dutch media has reported that Promes is signing a one-year contract with FC Dubai.

Promes was convicted of complicity in cocaine smuggling by a Dutch court in February and was sentenced in his absence to six years in prison.

Amsterdam District Court ruled that Promes was involved in the import and export of hundreds of kilograms of cocaine in 2020.

That followed a conviction for stabbing his cousin in the knee in a fight in 2020, for which he was sentenced in absentia to 18 months in prison. Promes appealed both convictions.

Promes has made 50 appearances for the Netherlands, scoring seven goals. He has played for FC Twente, Go Ahead Eagles and Ajax.