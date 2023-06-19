A Dutch court has sentenced Spartak Moscow striker Quincy Promes in absentia to 18 months in jail for assault, in connection with a fight in 2020 in which he stabbed his cousin in the knee.

Dutch broadcaster RTL reported Promes will appeal, citing his lawyer.

Promes, 31, is living in Moscow and it is not certain he will return to the Netherlands.

Promes was charged in May with importing several hundred kilos of cocaine through the Belgian port of Antwerp in 2020 after he was tapped in a drug investigation. His lawyer is arguing against whether these conversations can be used in this investigation.

He has previously had spells at FC Twente, Go Ahead Eagles and Ajax. He also has 50 international caps for the Netherlands.