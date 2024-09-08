        <
        >

          Al Ahli Saudi FC facts: Manager, roster, championships, more

          Ivan Toney is a promising addition to the Al Ahli Saudi FC roster. Richard Pelham/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Sep 8, 2024, 07:17 PM

          Ivan Toney became the second England player to head to the Saudi Pro League when he agreed to a £40 million ($53 million) deal to join Al Ahli from Brentford.

          Toney, who scored 72 goals in 141 appearances for Brentford, followed England midfielder Jordan Henderson, who signed with Saudi Arabia's Al Ettifaq before joining Ajax.

          Here's a look at Toney's new club, Al Ahli, which includes new teammates Roberto Firmino and Edouard Mendy, who Toney faced in the Premier League.

          Key facts

          • Founded in 1937.

          • Backed by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF).

          • Home stadium in King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah.

          Core players

          Firmino: The forward and team captain is the highest-scoring Brazilian player in Premier League history (82 goals).

          Franck Kessié: The midfielder helped lead Barcelona to LaLiga and Spanish Super Cup titles before transferring to Al Ahli in 2023.

          Riyad Mahrez: The Algeria national team captain was named 2016 Algerian Footballer of the Year.

          Mendy: The first African goalkeeper to play for Chelsea's senior team is also the first African goalkeeper to win both UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year (2021) and the Best FIFA Goalkeeper Award (2021).

          Manager

          Matthias Jaissle won back-to-back Austrian Bundesliga titles and an Austrian Cup and reached the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League as manager of RB Salzburg before taking over Al Ahli in 2023. Jaissle spent his entire playing career with Hoffenheim.

          Championships

          Al Ahli have won 31 official championships, including three Saudi Professional League titles (1978, 1984, 2016), a record 13 King's Cups and six Crown Prince's Cups.

          Full roster

          Abdullah Abdo

          Fahd Al Hamad

          Mohammed Al Hurayji

          Abdulrahman Al Sanbi

          Yaseen Al Zubaidi

          Abdullah Al-Amar

          Feras Al-Brikan

          Mohammed Al-Majhad

          Sumaihan Al-Nabet

          Ali Alasmari

          Alexsander

          Ziyad Aljohani

          Fahad Alrashidi

          Modou Barrow

          Saad Yaslam Balobaid

          Abdulkarim Darisi

          Merih Demiral

          Firmino

          Rayane Hamidou

          Ibañez

          Kessié

          Mahrez

          Ali Majrashi

          Mendy

          Abdullah Otayf

          Toney

          Gabri Veiga

          Check out the ESPN soccer hub page for the latest news, transfers, scores, schedules and more.