Al Ahli Saudi FC facts: Manager, roster, championships, more

Ivan Toney became the second England player to head to the Saudi Pro League when he agreed to a £40 million ($53 million) deal to join Al Ahli from Brentford.

Toney, who scored 72 goals in 141 appearances for Brentford, followed England midfielder Jordan Henderson, who signed with Saudi Arabia's Al Ettifaq before joining Ajax.

Here's a look at Toney's new club, Al Ahli, which includes new teammates Roberto Firmino and Edouard Mendy, who Toney faced in the Premier League.

Key facts

Founded in 1937.

Backed by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Home stadium in King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah.

Core players

Firmino: The forward and team captain is the highest-scoring Brazilian player in Premier League history (82 goals).

Franck Kessié: The midfielder helped lead Barcelona to LaLiga and Spanish Super Cup titles before transferring to Al Ahli in 2023.

Riyad Mahrez: The Algeria national team captain was named 2016 Algerian Footballer of the Year.

Mendy: The first African goalkeeper to play for Chelsea's senior team is also the first African goalkeeper to win both UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year (2021) and the Best FIFA Goalkeeper Award (2021).

Manager

Matthias Jaissle won back-to-back Austrian Bundesliga titles and an Austrian Cup and reached the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League as manager of RB Salzburg before taking over Al Ahli in 2023. Jaissle spent his entire playing career with Hoffenheim.

Championships

Al Ahli have won 31 official championships, including three Saudi Professional League titles (1978, 1984, 2016), a record 13 King's Cups and six Crown Prince's Cups.

Full roster

Abdullah Abdo

Fahd Al Hamad

Mohammed Al Hurayji

Abdulrahman Al Sanbi

Yaseen Al Zubaidi

Abdullah Al-Amar

Feras Al-Brikan

Mohammed Al-Majhad

Sumaihan Al-Nabet

Ali Alasmari

Alexsander

Ziyad Aljohani

Fahad Alrashidi

Modou Barrow

Saad Yaslam Balobaid

Abdulkarim Darisi

Merih Demiral

Firmino

Rayane Hamidou

Ibañez

Kessié

Mahrez

Ali Majrashi

Mendy

Abdullah Otayf

Toney

Gabri Veiga

