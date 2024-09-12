How far can Mauricio Pochettino take the USMNT at the 2026 World Cup? (2:01)

There's reason to feel cautiously optimistic about Mexico.

In the first set of games under new men's head coach Javier Aguirre, who previously led El Tri in 2001-02 and 2009-10, Mexico kicked things off in undefeated fashion with a 3-0 victory over New Zealand and a 0-0 draw with Canada. The friendlies did have hurdles -- especially against Canada -- but improvements were seen from the once lackluster side that recently stumbled out of the 2024 Copa América group stage under former coach Jaime "Jimmy" Lozano.

It's early days in the Aguirre era, but after viewing 180+ minutes of play, here are four talking points from Mexico's first international break with their new leader on the sideline.

Although small, Mexico take one step forward

Sure, you won't find many El Tri fans that are walking with their heads held high after defeating a team ranked 94th in the world and drawing against a regional side that are traditionally perceived as below them, but there was undoubtedly a renewed energy on display. Against New Zealand, there was a noteworthy hunger from countless players, including standouts such as Luis Romo and Orbelín Pineda. Tactics and strategy will obviously take time, but regarding the team's attitude, it was impressive to see the motivation on display.

In a conversation with ESPN ahead of the international break, Mexico sporting director Duilio Davino praised manager Aguirre's character that could galvanize his players.

"Javier's personality," noted Davino when asked about the coach's traits that stood out. "That undoubtedly makes it possible for a Mexican player to bring out their best."

That drive was highlighted in a more aggressive fashion in their following game against Canada after dishing out 13 fouls and earning two yellows within the first 45 minutes, but Aguirre eventually readjusted his team and closed out the friendly with a promising and proactive second half.

After a disappointing 2024 Copa América, Mexico went undefeated in their first international window under a new boss. However, there are several issues to address before the 2026 World Cup. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Scoreless streak continues for Gimenez

Undefeated start to Aguirre's tenure? Check. Allowing zero goals along the way? Check that one as well. A goal for your star striker that hasn't found the back of the net for his country in over a year? Well...

Despite being an efficient finisher for Feyenoord, the same can't be said for rising star Santiago Giménez when it comes to Mexico. After scoring a dramatic game-winner in 2023's Gold Cup final, the 23-year-old has now been unable to earn a goal in his last 14 El Tri appearances.

Against Canada, that streak was nearly snapped when goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair denied a shot from close range in the 54th minute, thereby maintaining Giménez's goal drought. Nonetheless, Aguirre doesn't seem bothered about any of his out-and-out strikers that didn't score in the international window.

"I'm not worried," said Mexico's coach after Tuesday's scoreless draw. "We've had two games with Santi, with Memo [Martinez] and with Henry [Martin] and they know it. I don't care who scores."

That said, one year is still a long time for Giménez's drought. Widely recognized as the next big Mexican star, more is expected of the forward that hasn't stepped up enough in high-profile moments.

With Marquez as coaching support, Mexico's defense shined

It's perhaps unsurprising from a manager who was tasked with avoiding relegation in his previous role in Spain, but Aguirre quickly showcased that he could set up a solid defensive game plan.

While Canada were held to an xG of just 0.26, New Zealand were even more ineffective with their xG of 0.07. During those matches, it was difficult to ask more of players like César Montes, Israel Reyes, Johan Vásquez and Víctor Guzmán who were reliable in Mexico's backline.

"I think we're satisfied," said Vasquez post-game to TUDN when discussing Tuesday's draw. "It wasn't easy playing against Canada, which had just finished a very good Copa America and was very motivated."

Of course, Aguirre shouldn't be the only one being given credit for the back-to-back clean sheets.

Standing by him as assistant, Mexican icon and former Barcelona defender Rafa Marquez has an immense amount of experience and know-how that can elevate Mexico's defensive blueprint. During the match against New Zealand, the camera at one point cut to Marquez chatting during a hydration break with Montes, who would go on to provide a handful of vital clearances.

In net, goalkeeper Luis Malagon should also be celebrated for his invaluable and highlight-worthy save against Canada that helped maintain the scoreline at 0-0.

Mexico will hope that the experience and knowledge of assistant coach Rafa Marquez will help solve some of the issues in defense. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Mexico still need to win back fans

One area of concern for Mexico: The support in the stands.

After a dismal Copa América run that was indicative of the regression of the Concacaf giants over the last few years, El Tri has now frustrated a fanbase that is arguably the largest in North American soccer. Well-known for packing NFL venues and massive stadiums, many supporters decided to stay home last Saturday in the win over New Zealand that had just 25,271 watching in the 90,000+ capacity Rose Bowl.

Things improved in Dallas on Tuesday with 32,623 watching the scoreless draw at AT&T Stadium, but those numbers are still below expectations when playing in Texas, which along with California, is seen as a second home for Mexico.

Granted, factors did come into play. Saturday's game in Pasadena just so happened to land on a scorching weekend in which a meteorologist told the L.A. Times that "This is about the most significant heat wave we've had in the metro area for several years."

Considering that the following game landed during the middle of the work week, over 30,000+ isn't exactly a bad number for a friendly. And yet, what has made Mexico's once unwavering support so powerful is that regardless of any factors, fans would usually pay good money to watch them wherever and whenever.

It's clear that's no longer the case, and it's now up to Aguirre to not only revitalize the team, but also the aficionados in the stands.