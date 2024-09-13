'This club and its supporters deserve another title' - Sunil Chhetri has unfinished business with Bengaluru FC

Open Extended Reactions

Sunil Chhetri walks into the new ISL season after having had an off-season the likes of which he's not had in two decades. The tag of 'former India player' is new to him but it is seemingly one that the country's record international goal-scorer is now growing more comfortable with wearing.

That's primarily because he doesn't see himself retiring from football altogether any time soon. "I've always said that the moment I feel like I have nothing left to give, I will walk away and that's the motivation to keep going," Chhetri told ESPN on the eve of his 22nd season as a professional footballer. "I have the urge to keep contributing. I'm feeling fit and that's why my story with Bengaluru FC continues."

After a couple of months away from the sport, which allowed him to spend much-cherished time with his one-year-old, Chhetri is back for some unfinished business with his club Bengaluru FC, who begin their ISL campaign on Saturday evening at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium against East Bengal. Having had a horrendous season last time out, both player and club have something to prove -- and that's the kind of chip-on-shoulder that has always driven India's greatest footballer.

"This club and its supporters deserve another title, and we are doing everything we can to make sure this season turns out to be special," he said

Chhetri leads Bengaluru's aim to bounce back

The skipper is well aware that he doesn't have too much football left in him, so he's determined to make the most of the time has remaining on the pitch. "The intention is to keep pushing myself, and in turn, those around me. The intention at the Durand Cup was to test ourselves, and the results were promising, the aim is to bounce back," he said.

But as different as the summer has been, some things have remained the same, Chhetri said, like him being among the top Bengaluru players in the pre-season physical testing.

"It has been gruelling, pre-season was quite technical. A lot of new faces, a lot of good players, a lot has changed at the club."

It is that change which Chhetri hopes will play into Bengaluru's hands this season, at a club still smarting from their worst-ever ISL campaign, in which they finished 10th, and conceded more goals than any ISL side not named Hyderabad FC. So, despite not being in the national team anymore, Chhetri has plenty of motivation heading into this ISL season.

"That we haven't won the ISL in five years is something that motivates me and all of us at the club," the skipper said.

Bengaluru's mixture of youth and experience

Bengaluru have recruited well over the summer, adding some real firepower to their attack. Jorge Pereyra Diaz has switched the Mumbai City blue for Bengaluru's, just like Alberto Noguera, and Spaniard Edgar Mendez carries a lot of pedigree with him. Chhetri is excited about what they add to the squad, which already has Australian winger Ryan Williams and young Sivasakthi Narayanan. Vinith Venkatesh's performances at the Durand Cup gave Bengaluru further reason to be excited about the new season. "He's a young boy with his head firmly on his shoulders. He's enjoying his time with the first team, and we need to give him the time and space to grow and improve," Chhetri said.

Vinith has been in the Bengaluru ranks since the club's formation a decade ago and is the first real homegrown player that their first team can boast of, which Chhetri says the club is very proud of.

So, as head coach Gerard Zaragoza goes about rebuilding Bengaluru after their worst-ever season, he has a complete buy-in from his captain and the biggest name in Indian football. Chhetri is excited by the potential in this Bengaluru side, but he's also been around long enough to know how fine the margins are in elite sport.

His Bengaluru side might not have the most complete squad in the ISL, but it is brimming with match-winners. It's going to be a long hard slog, but if Bengaluru can tilt the margins their way, they might be able to end their captain's long wait to lift that giant ISL trophy.