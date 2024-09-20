Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss how good Barcelona and Lamine Yamal are after their 4-1 win over Girona. (0:53)

Cristiano Ronaldo believes Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal will become "the best player of this new generation."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner said he has been impressed by what he has seen so far from the 17-year-old.

"He's got a huge potential," Ronaldo told Rio Ferdinand in his Youtube channel. "I see a lot of talent. But let's see during his journey what's going to happen.

"But I think he'll make it. He will be the best player of this new generation."

Yamal, who scored Barça's only goal in their 2-1 loss at Monaco in the Champions League on Thursday, has claimed several records since his debut.

At 16-years-old, Yamal became the youngest scorer in LaLiga history and the youngest player ever to feature at a European Championship.

He won the Young Player of the Tournament at the 2024 Euros after after helping Spain claim the title.

Lamine Yamal, 17, has scored four goals in six appearances for Barcelona in the 2024-25 season. Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images

Girona coach Míchel Sánchez said he believes Yamal can reach Lionel Messi's level having watched the player in action against his team in Sunday's Catalan derby.

However, Yamal insists he wants to be his own player even though he is honoured to be compared to Barca legend Messi, "the greatest player in the history of football."

Ronaldo said he believes Yamal is in the right place to do great things.

"He needs luck because he is very young," Ronaldo said. "I hope he doesn't have any problems [injuries]. He is in a context that helps him a lot. Spain's national team is really good."

The Al Nassr striker also spoke highly of Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The England international, who joined Ronaldo's former club Real Madrid in the summer of 2023, scored 23 goals and set up 13 more to help Los Blancos win LaLiga and the Champions League.

He was named LaLiga's best player following his outstanding first season at the Bernabéu.

"I think he is going to be one of the best players of this new generation," Ronaldo said of Bellingham. "It's the same [as Yamal], great talent, huge potential.

"You go to a club that the environmental is clean, that it's good and you grow like the others, like [Madrid players] Camavinga, Rodrygo, like Vinícius. I think he [Bellingham] is in a team that will help him become a top player."