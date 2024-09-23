Gab & Juls react to José Mourinho's decision to leave the stadium without attending the post-game news conference. (1:01)

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho was called "the crying one" by Galatasaray following his team's 3-1 home loss in the Istanbul derby on Saturday.

It marked Fenerbahce's first Super Lig defeat of the season and left Mourinho's side trailing league leaders Galatasaray by five points.

Mourinho, who famously described himself as a "Special One" during his first spell at Chelsea, left the stadium on Saturday without attending the postgame news conference.

Galatasaray posted on their official X account a Photoshopped image of a book titled "The Crying One," with an image of Mourinho looking sad on the cover with the caption: "On sale in stores around Kadıköy."

With Fenerbahce down 3-1 after 63 minutes, Galatasaray posted "Seems like we're cooking a special one tonight."

The club also posted a photograph of Mourinho behind Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk during the game with the caption "the winner one."

Mourinho, who took over at Fenerbahce in the summer, six months after being sacked by Roma, recently labelled himself "The Foreign One" when addressing his need to adapt to Turkish football.

The Portuguese manager is attempting to lead Fenerbahce to their first Super Lig title in a decade.

Fenerbahce are back in action on Thursday when they host Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in their Europa League opener.