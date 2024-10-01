Open Extended Reactions

TOP STORY: Liverpool eyeing Branthwaite from cross-town rivals Everton

Liverpool remain interested in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and could pursue a move to sign him in January, reports the Daily Mail. The outlet claims that although most observers would consider the cross-city switch to be unlikely, it is actually "feasible."

The Reds may have to battle rivals Manchester United for Braithwaite's signature, who were heavily linked with the 22-year-old earlier this summer.

Branthwaite is contracted at Everton until 2027, with the Blues shutting down United's various efforts to sign him -- despite knowing his exit could've helped ease the club's PSR worries.

Nevertheless, with a sale of the club now imminent, Everton may successfully retain the England international beyond next summer. Their chances of keeping Branthwaite are increased by Manchester United's decision to sign Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro instead.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Thomas Tuchel and Gareth Southgate are both on INEOS' shortlist to replace Erik ten Hag should he be sacked as Manchester United manager, Nicolo Schira reports. The report suggests that Ten Hag will be given two more games to save his job, but if he loses to Porto and Aston Villa next, a change will be made by the club's hierarchy. The two managers were reportedly in the frame for the hot seat at Old Trafford back in May, only for Ten Hag's FA Cup triumph to buy him more time as head coach.

- Barcelona are expected to announce the signing on Wednesday of goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny on a free transfer, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Poland international was in attendance on Tuesday night as Barca dismantled Young Boys 5-0 in the UEFA Champions League -- indicating how close the deal is. The Spanish giants were prompted into signing Szczęsny on a free after their regular starting goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, picked up a serious knee injury last week which could rule him out for the rest of this season.

- Real Madrid remain keen on signing full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alphonso Davies on free transfers next summer, Ekrem Konur reports. The current club contracts for both players are set to expire in 2025, with much uncertainty surrounding their futures. It was reported earlier that Bayern Munich had effectively "lost hope" of extending Davies' contract, while Alexander-Arnold has refused to be drawn on where his future lies beyond 2025 -- choosing to instead state that he wants to remain a Liverpool player this season.

- Eberechi Eze may have to force his way out of Crystal Palace to secure a move to Tottenham Hotspur, Football Insider reports. The England international has made a fine start to the new season, with several Premier League clubs linked with moves. It was reported that Eze would be open to a move away from Selhurst Park, a fact that could be helped by his £68 million release clause being reactivated next year.

- Dušan Vlahović has rejected Juventus's first contract extension offer, reports Calciomercato. The Serbian forward's current deal expires in 2026, sparking fears inside the club that they could lose him for a cut-price fee next year to avoid a free transfer exit. This scenario has already played out once for Juventus, who lost Federico Chiesa this summer to Liverpool for just €12m after he entered into the final year of his contract. Vlahović is said to be holding out for a contract offer over €10m per year before he puts pen to paper.