In the space of a week the Manchester United manager has changed his mind on what his side's biggest problem is. (1:32)

Open Extended Reactions

Erik ten Hag has called for more time to get things right at Manchester United, but has accepted he is also under pressure to deliver immediate results ahead of the crucial trip to Aston Villa.

The scrutiny on Ten Hag's position mounted further on Thursday as his team threw away a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 with FC Porto in the Europa League. It's now four games without a win for United, who face an in-form Villa on Sunday, fresh from their memorable Champions League victory over Bayern Munich.

The Dutchman, who is into his third season at Old Trafford, has asked for more patience from the club's hierarchy but said that managers "don't get time."

"I'm not thinking about [the pressure] because that is not a topic," Ten Hag said. "We are in there together. The ownership, the leadership, the team, the staff. I appointed new staff. We brought, again, new young players and we have to integrate them. I know in top football you don't get time. They have to perform immediately, but that's not always realistic."

Ten Hag left out summer signing Manuel Ugarte against Porto as he reverted back to the midfield three of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes that he used in his first season in charge.

Ugarte has endured a difficult start since his £50 million ($65.8m) move from Paris Saint-Germain and Ten Hag pointed to the Uruguay international's struggles as an example of why his team has not yet clicked.

"The [No.] 6 position was absolutely one of the topics we want to sign for this season, but he needs time to integrate," Ten Hag said. "He has to get used to our game model, he has to get used to his teammates, he has to get used to the intensity of the Premier League. So it needs time.

"We have more positions where we need time. I'm very pleased with the return of Rasmus Højlund, but we couldn't play him in the first two months of the season. Hopefully he is now fit. We will see where we will end at the end of the season."

Ten Hag will have captain Bruno Fernandes available at Villa Park after his red card against Tottenham was overturned.

United will make a late decision on Kobbie Mainoo, who missed the game against Porto with an injury. The England midfielder was able to train the day before the game, but was left out of the squad as a precaution.

"We have to wait and we have to see if he can play on Sunday, if he's fit enough to start or be on the bench," Ten Hag said.