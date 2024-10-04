Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri sits down with Mark Ogden to discuss being among the favourites for the 2024 Ballon d'Or. (1:55)

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente is concerned by reports that the country could be stripped of its 2030 World Cup hosting rights because the Spain football federation (RFEF) has yet to elect a new president.

FIFA is due to ratify Spain, Portugal, and Morocco as main hosts of the 2030 tournament at its Congress meeting on Dec. 11.

However, FIFA met in Madrid this week with representatives of the Spanish government and the RFEF demanding that a new president be elected in no more than three months.

"How can we not be concerned?" De la Fuente said on Friday. "Of course we would all be worried [of the threat of being] stripped of hosting the World Cup. Anyone who is not concerned is either stupid or ignorant, that's clear.

"In the hypothetical case that this [threat] is true and real, we would all worry for many reasons because of what it represents for football, as a country, for the economy, etc."

The RFEF has been without a president since July, when Pedro Rocha was suspended for two years by Spain' Sports Council (CSD) due to a serious infraction.

FIFA have always insisted that governments do not interfere with the running of federations.

De la Fuente said: "We must do everything in our power to find normalcy in order to have the possibility of celebrating a World Cup and hosting the final, with the venue that is being proposed the [Madrid's] Bernabéu stadium."

De la Fuente, who led Spain to Euro 2024 glory, on Friday announced his squad for the upcoming Nations League games against Denmark and Serbia.

Spain will be without key midfielder Rodri, who tore his right ACL on Sept. 22 while playing fot Manchester City.

Luis de la Fuente coached Spain to Euro 2024 glory. Getty

"We wish him a speedy recovery," De la Fuente said. "There is talk of him being out of action for seven, eight or nine months, but we have to see how he progresses.

"I am convinced that he will reduce that recovery time because of what he is like. He is in the process of assimilating the injury.

"He has an incredible spirit. Rodri is irreplaceable but we are fortunate to have the second-best in the world in his position, that is [Real Sociedad's] Martín Zubimendi."