Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino confirmed FIFA has not selected the additional MLS participant for the 2025 Club World Cup yet, but insists the Herons now possess the "football fundamentals" to earn a spot in the tournament.

The 2025 edition of the competition will be played in the United States and feature 32 teams, expanding from the traditional seven-club capacity.

FIFA allotted four slots to Concacaf, allowing Monterrey (2021 Concacaf Champions League winners), Seattle Sounders (2022 Concacaf Champions League winners), León (2023 Concacaf Champions League winners) and Pachuca (2024 Concacaf Champions Cup winners) to participate.

But the United States earned an additional ticket to the tournament for serving as hosts, inspiring FIFA to choose another MLS participant.

"No, we all have more or less the same information," Martino said in a news conference on Friday. "[Being selected] could be very possible, but I want to reiterate something I said after winning the game. It seems to me that we now have the football fundamentals to deserve that place and that is what gives us a lot of peace of mind regardless of what may be resolved later."

Martino was referring to the Supporters' Shield, which Inter Miami clinched on Oct. 2 after defeating Columbus Crew, 3-2.

The Herons clinched the title with 68 points in 32 games, winning their first piece of MLS silverware since debuting in 2020 as an expansion franchise.

The Supporters' Shield stands as one of two major trophies in MLS, won by the team with the best overall record in the regular season to reward consistency through a 34-game campaign.

FIFA, however, can also choose to award the additional Club World Cup to the undetermined winner of the 2024 MLS Cup.

Lionel Messi has played in three Club World Cups with Barcelona. Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The team will now turn their attention to the match against Toronto FC on Saturday, their third match in the span of one week.

Martino hinted at the possibility of resting Lionel Messi and other players that have played an integral role in the past two games against Charlotte FC and Columbus Crew.

"Well, let's see, both for him and for the rest of the players who have been playing and above all who have two very tough games behind them like those in Charlotte and Columbus," Martino said.

"We will just take that into account, the accumulation of minutes. Although in Leo's case we understand that accumulating minutes is putting him back into football rhythm and that is clearly happening.

"But it is also not a question of accumulating fatigue. We still have a training session in the afternoon and there we will define the players who are going to start the game. I have not yet defined the team."

Inter Miami are still looking to break the MLS record for most points recorded in a single season by winning the remaining two matches.

The New England Revolution currently hold the record after managing 73 points during the 2021 season but Inter Miami could claim the title with 74 points if they earn two more victories.

Messi has last played Club World Cup for Barcelona in 2015, his third time playing in the tournament.