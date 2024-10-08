Argentina train at Inter Miami's facility in Florida ahead of their clash World Cup qualifier vs. Venezuela. (2:05)

Lionel Messi has rejoined the Argentina squad in training in Miami as the team continue to monitor the path of Hurricane Milton.

As west-central Florida braces for the latest hurricane, Miami mayor Francis Suarez on Monday declared a state of emergency for the east coast city due to the potential effects of heavy rain and flooding.

Argentina are using Inter Miami's facilities in Fort Lauderdale ahead of Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Venezuela.

Hurricane Milton strengthened into a Category 5 storm on Monday. Forecasters predict it will approach the Gulf Coast of Florida on Wednesday, the same day Argentina plan to travel to Venezuela.

Inter Miami captain Messi is on international duty for the first time since winning the 2024 Copa América final against Colombia on July 14.

Messi, who spent two months on the sidelines with an ankle injury suffered in that game, missed Argentina's 3-0 win over Chile and the 2-1 defeat to Colombia in the September window.

Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul training with Argentina in Miami. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

He returned to action with Inter Miami on Sept. 14 and has played in every game for the club since.

Argentina have dropped Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho because of injury.

Garnacho recently admitted he has struggled with a knee problem in recent games.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni is also without injured Marcos Acuña, Paulo Dybala and Nico Gonzalez as well as goalkeeper Emi Martínez, who is suspended.

Argentina lead the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying standings with 18 points in eight games. They take on Venezuela in Maturin before hosting Bolivia on Oct. 15.