Manchester City winger Savinho has said it is time for the struggling Brazil national team to get its World Cup Qualifying campaign on track against Chile.

The Canarinha are fifth in their group after three wins and four defeats in eight qualifiers.

"It's worrying because of the position we are in and what the fans expect from us," Savinho said ahead of Thursday's qualifier in Santiago.

"The time has come. It's a very good moment for all the players to really show what Brazil is, where we deserve to be. We're going to work as long as we have to and get the three points and climb the rankings."

Savinho missed the September qualifiers, a 1-0 win over Ecuador and the 1-0 defeat in Paraguay, through injury.

That loss left Brazil six points adrift of leaders Colombia. Brazil, who are still without the country's all-time top scorer Neymar as he recovers from a knee ligament injury, are not at full strength.

Savinho is confident Brazil can improve their form. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior is injured, as are Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, Juventus defender Bremer, Real Madrid's Éder Militão and Atletico Mineiro's Guilherme Arana.

"Everyone that was called up has in mind to do this, to make Brazil win again games," Savinho said.

"Of course, I will take some of the responsibility to help the national team, but not just me. There's Rodrygo, [Gabriel] Martinelli, [Lucas]Paquetá, Bruno Guimarães, Endrick... If each one takes a little responsibility and puts it on the field, we will stand out against our opponents."

In his news conference on Wednesday, Brazil manager Dorival said that Botafogo forward Igor Jesus and Lyon left-back Abner will start in Thursday's qualifier, with both players set to make their debut with the national team.

"Abner and Igor start the match," Dorival said. "I don't think they have to see this as a burden or as a complication in addition to the natural responsibility of wearing a shirt like the national team that carries weight.

"I've already decided the team. Everyone is very focused to play high level games. This is a goal that we all have so that we can reverse this current situation."

Brazil take on Chile in Santiago before hosting Peru on Oct. 15. The top six nations in CONMEBOL qualifying will progress directly to the 2026 World Cup, with the seventh-placed team going into playoffs.