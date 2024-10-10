Open Extended Reactions

Brazil great Ronaldinho has joined the ownership group behind United Soccer League (USL) clubs Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty, the teams announced Wednesday.

The Triumph play in USL League One, a third-tier men's league, while the Liberty compete in the USL W League, a pre-professional women's division.

"The emphasis the Greenville Triumph and Liberty place on youth play through the boys and girls youth academy teams, and the level of competitive excellence of the Triumph professional team and Liberty pre-professional team is impressive," Ronaldinho said in a statement.

"For me and our group, this is an opportunity to support soccer's growth at all ages and levels, and to be part of a community that values international presence and a unique blend of cultures."

Ronaldinho announced his retirement in 2018. Kike Rincon/Europa Press via Getty Images

Ronaldinho, who won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil and was awarded the 2005 Ballon d'Or, is said to have signed the deal while at the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday to ring the opening bell.

The announcement did not say what stake Ronaldinho purchased in the Greenville Pro Soccer group.

"We are honored to welcome Ronaldinho into the Triumph family," said Greenville Triumph chairman Joe Erwin. "His influence in the sport is unmatched, and his presence within our ownership group speaks volumes about the direction we are heading as a club."

The group said that Ronaldinho was brought on through Wallace Cheves, a member of the GPS ownership group, through Cheves' Grupo Ronaldinho ownership syndicate.

"In our visits to Greenville meeting with senior staff of the Triumph and Liberty we've been charmed by your beautiful, warm and welcoming community," said Roberto Assis, Ronaldinho's brother and business partner.

"Its proximity to Atlanta, a key city for the upcoming World Cup, makes this an important area for the sport's continued expansion in the United States."

Ronaldinho made 97 appearances for Brazil and starred in Europe for Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.