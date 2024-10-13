Check out some of the stats and figures behind the United States' 2-0 win over Panama in Maurico Pochettino's first game as head coach. (0:54)

AUSTIN, Texas -- United States men's national team manager Mauricio Pochettino hailed his side's "professional performance" in defeating Panama 2-0, giving him a win in his first match in charge.

The U.S. broke on top in the 49th minute through Yunus Musah, who received a centering pass from club teammate Christian Pulisic to side-foot one into the Panama goal.

The USMNT then had to survive some nervous moments, with goalkeeper Matt Turner delivering a fabulous double-save three minutes after Musah's goal, and then seeing a glorious chance be created for Panama forward José Fajardo in the 87th minute, only for him to push his shot wide.

Substitute Ricardo Pepi then made the game safe for the U.S. four minutes into stoppage time with a cool finish from Haji Wright's feed.

"I think it was a very professional performance and I think we are happy because I think all the goals that we said before the game, I think that we got and I think it's an important victory," Pochettino told reporters. "And to start that period with the victory always is very helpful.

"Yes, so happy. Happy because I see the staff and the players made a fantastic show and of course with the help of the fans here in Austin."

Pochettino, who was hired last month to replace Gregg Berhalter, added that it was "amazing" how well the U.S. players took things on board given they had spent only a few days together. It's an area of the U.S. team he says he expects will improve, especially heading into Tuesday's match against bitter rival Mexico in Guadalajara.

"I think it's the basis for the first step, to start to grow and be better," he said. "Now we are going to have a few days to recover and see and to analyze and assess all the players and to take the best decision for the team and for the players playing Tuesday, another tough game."

Pochettino also praised the near-capacity crowd of 20,239 at Q2 Stadium, and made note of a banner behind one of the goals that had his face on it.

"It was a massive shock for me to see my face behind the goal, like you say and a different picture," he said. "I think I am so happy; very good connection with the fans.

"That's really important to relate this connection, the team with the fans, that is a thing that is really important. Players need to feel the support."

Pochettino deployed Musah out on the right flank, a position that was unusual for him, at least with the U.S. team. For the U.S. manager, it was all about helping Musah's confidence, given that he has logged only 147 minutes of playing with club side AC Milan this season.

"He's not playing a lot. The last few games that played, I think he didn't feel comfortable in that situation," Pochettino said. "When he arrived, we were talking and ... tried to build his confidence maybe from starting in a different position than he was starting in the past. I think that was a good decision.

"I think he's always trying to build his confidence and to feel again that he's a player that can perform on the pitch."

And about Musah's goal, Pochettino added, "Fantastic for him, fantastic for the team, and now maybe he starts to perform and behave a different way, [where he's] full of confidence. That is the important thing in our decision, [to] try to help."

The goal was also heralded by his Milan colleague.

"I told him it was goal-scoring instincts. He's been watching me," said Pulisic, who has five goals in seven Serie A matches this season. "He's been learning a thing or two. But honestly, that moment ... it's great to see that."

One player who didn't play was Weston McKennie. Pochettino indicated the Juventus midfielder wasn't 100% fit, and was held out as a precaution.

"We wanted to protect him," Pochettino said, though their remains a possibility McKennie will play against Mexico.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.