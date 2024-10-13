Open Extended Reactions

Christen Press said she had an "out-of-body experience" as she scored her first NWSL goal in 28 months in Angel City's dramatic 1-1 draw with the North Carolina Courage on Saturday.

Press missed more than two years because of an ACL injury that required four surgeries. She injured her right knee in the second half on June 11, 2022, against Racing Louisville. She scored a goal in the 36th minute of that match.

The two-time Women's World Cup winner, who has 64 goals in 155 appearances for the U.S. women's national team, finally returned to the field for Angel City in August.

Christen Press celebrates her first goal in more than two years. Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

"Since I got injured, people were counting the days that I didn't play soccer, and I was counting the days that I hadn't scored. My true love is scoring," Press said after her goal Saturday.

"It's so funny these things that you want to do so badly because I couldn't even tell you how the goal went. It felt like an out-of-body experience. I hope it is a quintessential Christen Press goal, and I will be really proud.

"I can't wait to see what a 35-year-old, four-ACL surgery Christen Press looks like when she scores."

Press drilled a left-footed shot to the left of North Carolina goalkeeper Casey Murphy in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time to give Angel City a 1-0 lead.

But moments later, the Courage won a scramble for the ball in the midfield and Denise O'Sullivan drilled a sharp pass upfield to Olivia Wingate. Angel City goalkeeper DiDi Haracic came out in an attempt to cut off the angle, but Wingate easily struck a right-footed shot into the left corner of the net. It was Wingate's second goal of the season.

The Courage (12-9-3, 39 points) reside in fifth place. Angel City (7-12-5) is in 10th place with 23 points, having recently been docked three points for a salary cap infraction.

Information from Field Level Media contributed to this report.