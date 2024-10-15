Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens wonder how Thomas Tuchel would suit international management with England. (2:17)

Why Marcotti doubts that Thomas Tuchel is the right man for England (2:17)

Open Extended Reactions

Thomas Tuchel is set to become England's new men's head coach after talks accelerated with the Football Association at a rapid pace in the past 48 hours, sources told ESPN.

The FA are set to hold a news conference at Wembley on Wednesday with Tuchel likely to be confirmed as Gareth Southgate's successor.

Southgate stepped down after eight years after England's Euro 2024 defeat to Spain.

The FA initially appointed under-21s boss Lee Carsley on an interim basis for England's autumn UEFA Nations League fixtures as they stepped up their search for possible candidates, who included Tuchel and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Carsley repeatedly refused to rule himself in or out of the running for the role on a permanent basis and while speculation grew that the FA were hopeful he would prove himself able to succeed Southgate, sources told ESPN that English football's governing body were in fact making contact with high-profile alternatives.

Thomas Tuchel is set to become the full-time replacement for Gareth Southgate. Burak Akbulut/Anadolu via Getty Images

Tuchel has been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season, but he won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021.

In January during an exclusive interview with ESPN, Tuchel was asked whether he felt more appreciated in England rather than his native Germany.

"Yes," he replied. "I feel that we are very critical with each other in Germany and especially with players or coaches and not only with me. "Pretty simple question. ... I felt more appreciation in England, yes."

Tuchel will become the third foreign-born manager and first German to take charge of England.

Sources told ESPN that Guardiola was approached several weeks ago but the 53-year-old was uncertain over his future after entering the final year of his contract at Etihad Stadium.

The FA also considered English candidates including Graham Potter and Eddie Howe but their job specification -- published in July -- stated that the successful candidate would need "significant experience of English football" and "a strong track record delivering results in the Premier League and/or leading international competitions."

Tuchel has won 11 major trophies including the Bundesliga with Bayern, two Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain and the DFB-Pokal with Borussia Dortmund.

England reached back-to-back Euros finals under Southgate and are targeting a first trophy in 60 years at the 2026 World Cup.