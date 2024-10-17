Chennaiyin climb to fourth place with comeback win over NorthEast and more from matchweek 5 of ISL 2024-25

Open Extended Reactions

The ISL can be a hectic affair with matches happening almost daily (sometimes twice a day) so to help you keep track of all the goings on, we will be putting out this rolling report after every match. In this report, we look at all the games that will happen in the days leading up to a rest day.

Here are the details for matchweek 5 of ISL 2024-25 with the latest match report coming first.

NorthEast United 2-3 Chennaiyin FC

(Nestor Albiach 5', Alaeddine Ajaraie (P) 89' - Wilmar Jordan Gil 25', 51', Lukas Brambilla (P) 36')

Chennaiyin FC produced a superb comeback to grab an impressive win away to NorthEast United, notching up a 3-2 victory. Owen Coyle's men leapfrogged NEUFC in the table, climbing to fourth place, while the hosts fell to eighth in the table.

NorthEast opened the scoring early, winning the ball back deep in their own half before proceeding swiftly up the pitch. Nestor Albiach spread the ball wide to Jithin MS, who sent a clever pass to Parthib making a run into the right channel. The Indian forward did well to curl a low cross past multiple defenders, allowing Nestor to tap the ball home. NEUFC were firmly in control, and Ajaraei spurned a great chance to make it 2-0 a few minutes later. They were made to pay in the 25th minute, when Wilmar Jordan Gil rose high and headed in a corner from Connor Shields.

Chennaiyin completed the comeback 10 minutes later when Michel Zabaco dragged down Ryan Edwards in the box and conceded a penalty. Lukas Brambilla made no mistake from the spot, drilling the ball into the top left corner to give the visitors the lead in the 36th minute - which they retained going into the break.

Owen Coyle's men then scored from another corner in the second half, although NEUFC cleared the first phase, only to lose the ball, allowing CFC to loft it back into the box, where Jordan Gil beat the offside trap, controlled the ball and volleyed it home to make it 3-1 in the 51st minute. Chennaiyin FC held on as the half progressed, but Laldinliana Renthlei's second yellow card in the 84th minute complicated matters as they went down to ten men.

Irfan Yadwad then made a clumsy foul in the box on Alaeddine Ajaraie in the 88th minute, conceding a penalty and handing the hosts a lifeline. Ajaraie sent CFC keeper Samik Mitra the wrong way and scored for the fifth consecutive game, one short of the ISL record held by Elano. NEUFC threw the kitchen sink at CFC in injury time, but the visitors held on for the win.