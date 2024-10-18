Rob Dawson believes Pep Guardiola would stay at Man City if they are found guilty on the 115 Premier League charges. (1:35)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed his sadness at the impending exit of the club's director of football as speculation grows about the Catalan coach's own future with the team.

Txiki Begiristain's decision to leave the executive role he has occupied since 2012 was confirmed last weekend, with Guardiola's former colleague at Barcelona being replaced with Sporting CP's Hugo Viana next season.

"A part of me is leaving," Guardiola said in his Friday news conference. "A friend of mine, one of the, I would say the architects to create one of the best teams ever in Barcelona and now here.

"A friend of mine, I knew the decision for a long time ... Personally, he will be missed, but for the confidence, for the trust, especially in the bad moments because he makes me incredibly balanced in my job.

"I am so energetic - when the going is bad, I want to destroy everything, and all the time he said: 'See you tomorrow, take a coffee.'"

Guardiola refused to be drawn on whether his close associate's exit would impact his own future at the team, which remains unclear with his existing contract expiring at the end of the season.

He told Italian TV show Che tempo che fa that "anything can happen" regarding his future during the international break.

"I have to decide. I have not taken a decision, when I do I will inform you," he said on Friday. "There is no news, I have nothing to add. My concern only is for Wolves."

Asked if he had been given a deadline for a decision by City, Guardiola added: "The club have never ever told me.

"Of course, but I'm pretty sure the club have options when Pep will leave. Sooner or later it will happen and they have to prepare. It will not be a surprise.

Pep Guardiola did nothing to dispel speculation over his Man City future during a TV interview in Italy earlier this week. Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

"I want to be really convinced it is the best for the club. I will not delay any action thinking it will be a problem for the club. They understand the problems I will have.

The Spaniard said that he would be willing to offer advice if he was consulted about potential replacements.

"If the club asks me an opinion [on the next Man City manager] I will give them an opinion," he said. "But it is not a decision for me. It has to be the club."

City travel to Wolves on Sunday, with Guardiola confirming that neither Kevin De Bruyne or Nathan Aké have recovered in time to start the game.

"No chance, not ready," he said. "Manu [Akanji] today was day off, today we see how he feels. Tomorrow, we know exactly."