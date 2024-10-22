Open Extended Reactions

Alessia Russo has been named the England Women's Player of the Year. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Arsenal forward Alessia Russo has been named the England Women's Player of the Year for 2023-24, the English Football Association announced on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old finished ahead of Chelsea duo Lauren James and Lucy Bronze, who finished second and third, respectively, in voting from England supporters.

Russo has started for the Lionesses 11 times in the 2023-24 season, scoring six goals.

During England's European Championship qualifying campaign, Russo's impact was demonstrable as her six appearances and three goals proved crucial to the Lionesses earning a spot at next summer's tournament in Switzerland.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea player was also awarded England's top goal scorer award for 2023-24 as a result of her sharpshooting exploits.