Tottenham will host Manchester United in the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup, while holders Liverpool will travel to Southampton.

In the competition's first all-Premier League quarterfinal lineup in 14 years, Arsenal will also host Crystal Palace and Newcastle are at home to Brentford.

Man United responded to the firing of Erik ten Hag by scoring four goals in the first 38 minutes on the way to a 5-2 thrashing of Leicester in on Wednesday, while Tottenham eliminated Manchester City.

Two days after Ten Hag's exit, United displayed the cutting edge so often lacking under the Dutchman with Brazil midfielder Casemiro scoring two of the team's first-half goals -- one a curling strike into the top corner from 30 meters.

Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes also netted in that early flurry of goals, while Fernandes added a fifth in the 59th.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, United's former star striker, took charge of United having been Ten Hag's assistant.

It was a night to forget for Premier League leaders Man City, who not only lost the match to Tottenham 2-1 but also lost Savinho and Manuel Akanji to injuries to further deplete Pep Guardiola's ravaged squad.

Goals by Timo Werner and Pape Matar Sarr in the opening 25 minutes put Tottenham two goals clear before Matheus Nunes reduced the deficit in first-half stoppage time for City.

Akanji was injured in the warmup and didn't start the game, while Savinho hurt his ankle and was in tears as he was carried off the field on a stretcher in the 63rd minute. City are already without Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker, Jérémy Doku and Jack Grealish because of injuries.

Tottenham also sustained injuries to Micky van de Ven and Werner.

Liverpool continued their title defence with a 3-2 win over Brighton that was sparked by a double from Cody Gakpo.

The Netherlands international scored in the 46th and 63rd minutes at Amex Stadium, while Luis Díaz added a third in the 85th after Brighton had pulled a goal back through Simon Adingra.

Liverpool held on after Tariq Lamptey scored Brighton's second goal in the 90th and will need to make another trip to the south coast in the last eight to play Southampton.

Liverpool have won the League Cup a record 10 times, most recently last season with a victory over Chelsea in the final.

Newcastle beat Chelsea 2-0 thanks to Alexander Isak's close-range strike and an own-goal by Axel Disasi, while Palace defeated Aston Villa 2-1 in another all-Premier League match thanks to goals by Eberechi Eze and Daichi Kamada. Jhon Durán netted for Villa.

Palace's reward is a last-eight match against Arsenal, who were a 3-0 winner at second-tier Preston after goals by Gabriel Jesus, Ethan Nwaneri and Kai Havertz.

Quarterfinal draw

Tottenham vs. Manchester United

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace

Newcastle vs. Brentford

Southampton vs. Liverpool

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.