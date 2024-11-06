Open Extended Reactions

The 2024-25 season of the Indian Super League is in full swing, and with games coming thick and fast, this is a convenient place to catch up on every match. We'll have a report after every match, right up to the rest day signalling the end of the matchweek.

The report on all matches from matchweek 7 is here.

Here are the details for matchweek 8 of ISL 2024-25 with the latest match report coming first.

FC Goa 2-1 Punjab FC

(Armando Sadiku 22', Iker Guarrotxena 49' - Asmir Suljic 13')

FC Goa leapfrogged Punjab FC into third place in the ISL table, thanks to a 2-1 win at home. Manolo Marquez's side have the same 12 points as Punjab, but have played a couple of games more.

Punjab silenced the crowd with the opening goal in the thirteenth minute, after Asmir Suljic stroked home a low drive from Nihal Sudeesh's cross from the left - which included a clever dummy from Luka Majcen as well. Goa weren't behind for too long however, as Iker Guarrotxena found Armando Sadiku in the right channel inside the box, and the striker finished deftly from a narrow angle to make it 1-1 in the 22nd minute. Both sides spurned presentable chances to take the lead late in the first half, but went into the break on level terms.

Goa didn't take long to take the lead in the second half, with Guarrotxena at the heart of the move. He played through Dejan Drazic on the left, and he beat Leon Augustine before powering a low drive at goal. Ravi Kumar in the Punjab net could only parry the ball into danger, and Guarrotxena nicked the ball ahead of Suresh Meitei and toe-poked it into the net. Punjab's misery was compounded by centre-back Ivan Novoselec going off with an injury immediately after. Punjab had most of the ball in the second half but laboured in vain as Goa held firm to gain all three points - including a couple of excellent blocks from Sandesh Jhingan.