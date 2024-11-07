Open Extended Reactions

England interim head coach Lee Carsley has given Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Newcastle full-back Lewis Hall their first senior call-ups for the team's final two Nations League fixtures.

Harwood-Bellis, 22, was captain of England's under-21 side during Carsley's time in charge and has played in every game for Southampton in the Premier League this season as they sit 19th in the table after 10 matches.

Hall, 20, has established himself as Newcastle's first-choice left-back this season after completing a permanent move to St. James' Park in the summer. He spent last season on loan with Eddie Howe's side, making 22 appearances in all competitions and scoring two goals.

The pair are part of an eight-man contingent who won the U21 European Championship under Carsley in 2023 (Harwood-Bellis, Hall, Cole Palmer, Angel Gomes, Anthony Gordon, Noni Madueke, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Levi Colwill).

"They're both players that have played a lot of minutes this season. They've showed that they can consistently play in the Premier League at a high level, [they are] players that I both know really well," Carsley told a news conference on Thursday.

"I think obviously the relationship and longevity that I've known Taylor from obviously Man City and captain of the under-21s, having such a successful summer, getting the promotion and now playing in the Premier League week in, week out. He's a player that really deserves it. Outstanding captain. Brilliant example to the rest of the players within the under-21s.

"Lewis is a player that has took his time to settle in. High quality, left footed, like you say, a player that deserves to be in. He's shown he can be really consistent. Looking forward to working with him. I've worked with Lewis a few times now, so there's such competition at right-back in terms of the amount of right-backs that we've got. We haven't got the same problem or challenges at left-back, so it's a good challenge for Lewis to see if he can maintain that spot. the first time."

Liverpool's Curtis Jones, who earned his first call-up in October has retained his place in the squad, while Tino Livramento dropped out. John Stones was not included after picking up an injury, while City teammates Kyle Walker, Rico Lewis and Jack Grealish will join up with the squad at St. George's Park.

However, there was no place in Carsley's squad for Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers who has become a key player for Unai Emery this season.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis signed for Southampton on a permanent deal from Manchester City this summer after the club were promoted to the Premier League via the Championship playoffs. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Carsley's team will face Group B2 leaders Greece in Athens on Nov. 14 before rounding off their Nations League campaign by hosting Republic of Ireland at Wembley on Nov. 17.

England will secure promotion back to League A if they win their final two matches, while a second-placed finish will result in a two-legged playoff against a team that finished third in League A.

Tuchel was confirmed as England's next permanent head coach on Oct. 16 and will lead the country into the 2026 World Cup, hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States. The 51-year-old will start work on Jan. 1, 2025 and will be assisted by Anthony Barry, with whom he worked at Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

"He [Tuchel] hasn't had any influence on the squad selection," Carsley said. "I've spoken to him by text, but it's literally congratulations. I think he's highly respectful of the job that knowing and myself, but the staff are doing so we've been left to it like we always have.

"I still see this as a massive privilege and the trust that the FA have shown in myself and the rest of the staff, the three camps that we've got, this is the final two games. We are really looking forward to a tough game in Greece and the Republic Island at home."

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal).

Forwards: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).