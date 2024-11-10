Open Extended Reactions

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson is being monitored by Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, while Manchester City are plotting an audacious January move for Martín Zubimendi. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Real Madrid suffer triple injury blow; Militão tears ACL

- De Zerbi threatens to quit Marseille amid poor home form

- Tottenham want to work with South Korea on Son fitness

Real Sociedad star Martín Zubimendi has been linked with a move to Manchester City. Cesar Ortiz Gonzalez/Soccrates/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Liverpool, Spurs and Arsenal are monitoring the progress of highly rated Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson, Florian Plettenberg reports. The 20-year-old has impressed at the German club since joining from Malmö FF in 2023. Despite attracting strong interest from the Premier League and other Bundesliga clubs, Larsson reportedly feels "comfortable" in Frankfurt having recently extended his contract at the club, which runs until 2029.

- Manchester City could try and tempt Martín Zubimendi into a January move, Football Insider reports. The Real Sociedad midfielder previously rejected a transfer to Liverpool but has since had second thoughts over that decision. As such, City are poised to test the Spaniard's resolve this winter, as they aim to sign a midfielder to deputize for the injured Rodri. Zubimendi, 25, has made 15 appearances for Real Sociedad this season, starting in all but one of those games.

- Bayer Leverkusen and Union Berlin are ready to make a move for winger Reiss Nelson, says Ekrem Konur. The 24-year-old is currently on loan at Fulham from Arsenal, but could well be on the move once he returns to his parent club next summer. Nelson is no stranger to the Bundesliga, having scored seven times in 23 games for Hoffenheim during a 2018-19 loan spell.

- Kepa Arrizabalaga has a £5 million release clause in his Chelsea contract that is expected to become active at the end of the season, the Daily Mail reports. The Spain international is currently on loan at AFC Bournemouth but has been in and out of Andoni Iraola's starting XI of late. Kepa isn't expected to be in the hunt for the No. 1 jersey when he returns to Stamford Bridge next summer, as Robert Sánchez and Filip Jørgensen remain firmly ahead of him in the pecking order.

- Manchester City are set to hold a crucial meeting with Pep Guardiola next week regarding a possible contract renewal at the club, Relevo claims. While some reports have suggested the Spaniard will step away from the club at the end of his current deal, it now seems that Guardiola will extend for another season. According to the report, next week's meeting will finalize negotiations for the one-year extension, keeping him in Manchester until the summer of 2026.