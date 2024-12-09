Premier League referee David Coote has been sacked, PGMOL announced on Monday, citing a "serious breach" of his contract.

Coote had been under investigation after a leaked video which showed him in a expletive-laden rant about Liverpool and their former manager Jürgen Klopp.

He is also under investigation from UEFA after a video published by The Sun allegedly showed him snorting a white powder while on duty at Euro 2024.

"Following the conclusion of a thorough investigation into David Coote's conduct, his employment with PGMOL has been terminated today with immediate effect," PGMOL said in a statement.

"David Coote's actions were found to be in serious breach of the provisions of his employment contract, with his position deemed untenable.

"Supporting David Coote continues to be important to us and we remain committed to his welfare.

"David Coote has a right to appeal the decision to terminate his employment."

Coote is also under investigation from the English Football Association (FA) after he was alleged to have discussed handing out a yellow card before a match.

The investigation refers to a match between Leeds United and West Bromich Albion in October 2019. Coote booked Leeds player Ezgjan Alioski during the match. There is no suggestion there was any impropriety in issuing the card.