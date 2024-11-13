Open Extended Reactions

Mohamed Salah's expiring contract hasn't lowered his output for Liverpool. Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah has said he wants to "win it all" with Liverpool this season and has dismissed suggestions that Arne Slot's side are underdogs in the Premier League title race.

Salah is out of contract at Anfield next summer, with both parties having so far remained tight-lipped about negotiations over a new deal.

The Egypt international has been in impressive form this term, notching 10 goals and 10 assists in all competitions to help give Liverpool a five-point cushion at the top of the Premier League and propel them to the summit of the Champions League table.

The uncertainty around Salah's future has seen him draw interest from clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia but the 32-year-old remains focused on winning silverware this season.

When asked about what he hopes to achieve this term on the club's YouTube show "Reds Roundtable," Salah said: "Win it all. In my opinion, I work so hard every day, I hate the idea that we are underdogs.

"No, we have an incredible group ... In each position, you're gonna find players that are really one of the top three in the world.

"So, why we don't win it? This city and this club has to always fight for everything."

Salah spoke of how the departure of striker Roberto Firmino to Al Ahli in 2023 was a reminder of the transitory nature of a football career.

"The thing I appreciate the most is the time when I go every morning and I see the guys and share unbelievable moments, especially us three plus Virgil [van Dijk] and Trent [Alexander-Arnold], the senior group," he said.

"When Bobby [Firmino] left, for example, you realise everybody will leave one day so I don't take that for granted. When I go [to the training ground], I always try to have a laugh with them and spend good time together. In my head, I always remember the good things we had together."

Salah is Liverpool's highest earner, having signed a bumper new deal in 2022. Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold are also out of contract at the end of the season, with the latter drawing strong interest from Real Madrid.