Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas has been ruled out for around three weeks with a calf injury, the Catalan club have confirmed.

The 30-year-old has subsequently withdrawn from the Spain squad for the world champions' upcoming friendlies against South Korea and France.

She will also miss Barça's games against Real Betis, Hammarby and Valencia, but there is hope she will be back for the potentially key Champions League game against Manchester City on Dec. 18.

Barça were beaten by the English side when the teams met in October and will likely have to win the match at the Olympic Stadium if they want to progress to the quarterfinals as group winners.

The setback comes just as Putellas was beginning to rediscover her best form following an ACL injury which sidelined her for the majority of the 2022-23 season.

The two-time Ballon d'Or winner spent last year returning to full fitness, but she had started the campaign in stellar form under new coach Pere Romeu.

She has already scored 10 goals this season and set up five more from midfield, with last week's strike against St. Pölten in the Champions League her 200th for the club.