Manchester United host Everton on Sunday, in what will be new manager Ruben Amorim's first league match at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese coach has already earned his first win as United boss, with a 3-2 victory over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday. He is yet to win in the Premier League, though, following a 1-1 draw with Ipswich last weekend.

Everton have been solid of late, losing just one of their last six league matches. However, goals have been hard to come by, scoring just three times in that period.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's game.

Key details:

Date: Sunday Dec. 1 at 1.30 p.m. GMT (8.30 a.m. ET).

Venue: Old Trafford.

Referee: John Brooks.

VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis.

Ruben Amorim cut an animated figure on the touchline against Ipwsich during his first match in charge of Manchester United Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

How to watch:

The match will not be televised in the UK, but will be available on USA Network in the United States. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Stats:

- Manchester United have a four-game Premier League winning streak vs. Everton, their longest such streak since they won nine in a row between 1999 and 2004.

- Everton have won just one of their last 33 away games at Old Trafford since winning their first away Premier League visit their in August 1992. They've lost 22 times in that period.

- Everton haven't scored in three games, their longest streak of blanks longest since a four-game run from February to March 2022.

Stats provided by ESPN's Stats and Information Group.

Team news:

Manchester United

Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Victor Lindelöf, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1

Harry Maguire, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1

Tyrell Malacia, D, knee, DOUBT

Lisandro Martínez, D, back, DOUBT

Leny Yoro, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Dec. 7

Everton

Armando Broja, F, ankle, DOUBT

Seamus Coleman, D, hamstring, DOUBT

James Garner, M, back, OUT, estimated return Dec. 22

Tim Iroegbunam, M, foot, OUT, estimated return Dec. 7

Youssef Chermiti, F, foot, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29

Expected lineups:

Manchester United

GK André Onana

CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Noussair Mazraoui | CB Luke Shaw

LM Diogo Dalot | CM Christian Eriksen | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Amad Diallo

AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Bruno Fernandes

ST Marcus Rashford

Everton

GK Jordan Pickford

LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Ashley Young

DM Abdoulaye Doucouré | DM Idrissa Gueye

LW Iliman Ndiaye | AM Dwight McNeil | RW Jesper Lindstrom

ST Dominic Calvert-Lewin

