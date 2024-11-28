West Ham vs Arsenal: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Stewart Robson loved what he saw from Arsenal in their big 5-1 win away at Sporting CP in the Champions League. (1:21)

West Ham host London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday off the back of a much-needed 2-0 win over Newcastle on Monday.

Arsenal will be desperate to put a good run of results together over the Christmas and New Year period after one win in their last five league matches. They are nine points off league leaders Liverpool, having already dropped points on six occasions this season.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the clash at the London Stadium.

Key details:

Date: Saturday Nov. 30 at 5.30 p.m. GMT (12.30 p.m. ET)

Venue: London Stadium, London

Referee: Anthony Taylor

VAR: Michael Salisbury

How to watch:

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and on NBC Sports in the United States. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Stats:

Martin Odegaard has been vital for Arsenal since his return from injury. Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/JAR Sport Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Team news:

West Ham:

Niclas Füllkrug, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Nov. 30

Mohammed Kudus, F/M, suspension, due back Dec. 3

Jean-Clair Todibo, D, hamstring, DOUBT

Arsenal:

Gabriel Magalhaes, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 8

Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15

Expected lineups:

West Ham:

GK Lukasz Fabianski

LB Emerson | CB Max Kilman | CB Konstantinos Mavropanos | RB Aaron Wan-Bissaka

DM Lucas Paquetá | DM Tomás Soucek

LW Crysencio Summerville | AM Carlos Soler | RW Jarrod Bowen

ST Michail Antonio

Arsenal:

GK David Raya

LB Riccardo Calafiori | CB Gabriel Magalhaes | CB William Saliba | RB Jurriën Timber

CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Mikel Merino | CM Declan Rice

FWL Leandro Trossard | ST Gabriel Jesus | FWR Bukayo Saka

Latest news and analysis:

- How late bloomer Gyökeres became Europe's most-wanted striker

Viktor Gyökeres was playing in England's second tier 18 months ago. Now, aged 26, he's wanted by Europe's elite. What's behind his rise, and where could he go?

- Led by Odegaard, Arsenal get statement Champions League win

Just when Arsenal were starting to wobble, Martin Ødegaard produced a match-defining moment of quality, ESPN's James Olley writes from Lisbon.

- Arteta calls Arsenal rout of Sporting a 'landmark win'

Mikel Arteta said Tuesday's 5-1 thrashing of Sporting CP is a "landmark win" and the best European away performance of his five-year tenure as Arsenal manager.

- West Ham beat Newcastle to ease pressure on Lopetegui

Manager Julen Lopetegui has endured a rocky start to life as West Ham boss, with just one win from his first eight games in all competitions. But recent victories of Manchester United and Newcastle have eased the pressure on the Spaniard.

- Mikel Arteta defends Bukayo Saka amid Harry Kane comments

Mikel Arteta has hit back at anyone questioning Bukayo Saka's commitment to England by insisting he would "send an MRI scan" to prove the winger was injured during this month's international break.