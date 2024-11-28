West Ham vs Arsenal: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

West Ham host London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday off the back of a much-needed 2-0 win over Newcastle on Monday.
Arsenal will be desperate to put a good run of results together over the Christmas and New Year period after one win in their last five league matches. They are nine points off league leaders Liverpool, having already dropped points on six occasions this season.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the clash at the London Stadium.
Key details:
Date: Saturday Nov. 30 at 5.30 p.m. GMT (12.30 p.m. ET)
Venue: London Stadium, London
Referee: Anthony Taylor
VAR: Michael Salisbury
How to watch:
The game will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and on NBC Sports in the United States. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.
Stats:
Team news:
West Ham:
Niclas Füllkrug, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Nov. 30
Mohammed Kudus, F/M, suspension, due back Dec. 3
Jean-Clair Todibo, D, hamstring, DOUBT
Arsenal:
Gabriel Magalhaes, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 8
Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15
Expected lineups:
West Ham:
GK Lukasz Fabianski
LB Emerson | CB Max Kilman | CB Konstantinos Mavropanos | RB Aaron Wan-Bissaka
DM Lucas Paquetá | DM Tomás Soucek
LW Crysencio Summerville | AM Carlos Soler | RW Jarrod Bowen
ST Michail Antonio
Arsenal:
GK David Raya
LB Riccardo Calafiori | CB Gabriel Magalhaes | CB William Saliba | RB Jurriën Timber
CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Mikel Merino | CM Declan Rice
FWL Leandro Trossard | ST Gabriel Jesus | FWR Bukayo Saka
Latest news and analysis:
