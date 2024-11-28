Bundesliga schedule: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich

Open Extended Reactions

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are set to square off in the latest installment of Der Klassiker ("The Classic" in German). Harry Kane and first-place FC Bayern visit Borussia Dortmund on Saturday for the first meeting of the 2024-25 Bundesliga season between the fiercest rivals in German soccer.

Borussia Dortmund look to slow down Kane, the fastest player to score 50 Bundesliga goals. Kane has scored 64 goals and contributed 21 assists in 62 matches for Bayern since signing for the Bundesliga giants from Tottenham in 2023. He was presented with the Torjägerkanone award (top goal scorer in Bundesliga) after netting 36 goals in his debut season in the German league in 2023-24. The 31-year-old is coming off a hat trick in a 3-0 win against FC Augsburg on Friday at Munich's Allianz Arena.

Here are key facts about Der Klassiker:

How can fans watch?

The match begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday on ESPN+. Coverage includes streams in English and Spanish.

A one-hour ESPN FC Pregame Special begins at 11:30 a.m. ET.

How can fans access more soccer content from ESPN?

