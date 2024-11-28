Transfer rumors, news: PL clubs eyeing Juve's Fagioli

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens rank the forwards that have been linked to Manchester United in recent months. (2:17)

Open Extended Reactions

Juventus will look to the Premier League to move on some of their players while Liverpool have one eye on Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong as Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract runs down. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours, and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Luis Suárez signs Inter Miami contract extension

- Naeher: 'Nervous' to tell Hayes about retiring

- LAFC declines 2025 option for club legend Vela

Can either Manchester club sign Juventus' Nicolò Fagioli? (Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has used Juventus' UEFA Champions League match against Aston Villa as an opportunity to travel to Manchester, discussing the possible outgoings of Nicolò Fagioli and Douglas Luiz with Manchester City and Manchester United. They want to sign a defender and striker, so they would demand €20 million to €25 million for the former and a large fee or swap for the latter having spent €50m on Luiz in the summer. Manager Thiago Motta likes the Red Devils striker Joshua Zirkzee after the pair worked together at Bologna but signing him would be complicated.

- Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all about to move into the final six months of their contracts, and Liverpool are beginning to make back up plans should any of them move on. As far as Alexander-Arnold's right-back position is concerned, Bild reports that Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong is now earmarked as the primary target. The 23-year-old, who excelled with 14 goals and 12 assists as Leverkusen won the Double in Germany last season, began his career at Manchester City but moved to Celtic at the age of 18 having not made a senior appearance. The Netherlands international's performances earned him a transfer to Leverkusen in 2021, and now he could be set to return to the Premier League. Frimpong has also been linked with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

- Chelsea are considering re-signing Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guéhi, reports TEAMtalk, with the Blues providing serious competition to Newcastle United's long-term interest. Chelsea are in a strong position to sign the 24-year-old due to his love of the club, plus a first refusal to match any offers from other teams and a clause that sees them take 20% of the funds earned from his next move.

- Negotiations over a new contract are ongoing between the representatives of Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, reports AS. The MLS club are reported to be "working tirelessly" to sign the 37-year-old Argentina international to a new deal, amid plans to secure his future at the club through 2026. The Herons, who recently appointed Messi's former teammate Javier Mascherano as head coach, also announced that striker Luis Suárez signed a new one-year contract at the Chase Stadium on Wednesday. Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has also stated that he "expects" Messi to stay at the club after his contract expires next year.

- AC Milan left-back Theo Hernández has been placed on Bayern Munich's short list, reports Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. It is said that the 27-year-old is seen as an ideal successor for Alphonso Davies, who has shown no sign of wanting to pen an extension before his contract expires at the Allianz Arena next summer. The Bundesliga club are anticipating interest from Real Madrid for the signature of Davies, but they could reportedly face competition from Manchester United for Hernández, with the Premier League side also keen on his services.

- Borussia Dortmund aren't considering a move for Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, reports Bild's Christian Falk. Despite some reports indicating that the 27-year-old was on BVB's radar, it looks as though a move isn't on the cards. Nkunku's future remains uncertain at Stamford Bridge, with just one start from 11 Premier League appearances. He arrived in West London from RB Leipzig for a fee of £52 million in the summer of 2023.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Beth Lindop considers Liverpool's possible interest in Jeremie Frimpong:

Frimpong has established himself as one of the finest wing-backs in Europe over the past couple of seasons and therefore it is unsurprising to see him linked with a host of top clubs, including Liverpool. However, any potential move for the 23-year-old by Arne Slot's side would hinge on a number of factors. Firstly, there is no guarantee that Trent Alexander-Arnold will actually leave the club next summer. Liverpool's vice-captain is one of three key players whose contract expires at the end of the season and, while there has so far been no breakthrough in negotiations, Slot's side have not yet abandoned hopes of securing a new deal. Even if Alexander-Arnold does depart -- with Real Madrid being touted as his most likely destination -- Liverpool already have a fine replacement within their ranks in Conor Bradley. The Northern Ireland international was sublime against Madrid on Wednesday night, dealing admirably with Kylian Mbappé. Should Alexander-Arnold leave the club, Bradley would be well within his rights to expect to be promoted to first-choice right-back. And, while Frimpong could certainly be coached to play in a back four, he appears to be better suited to playing as wing-back, which doesn't really align with Slot's playing style.

OTHER RUMORS

- Multiple Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the situation of Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo. Arsenal and Newcastle United are reported to be pondering a move in January for the 25-year-old, and he is also being monitored by Liverpool, Manchester United and Aston Villa. (Ekrem Konur)

- Chelsea are being strongly linked with Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, but they could face strong competition for his transfer from his former club, Manchester City. (Football Insider)

- Manchester United are considering a move for Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell. The left-back has made just one appearance this season as a substitute in the Carabao Cup, with manager Enzo Maresca looking to move him on in the next transfer window. (Rudy Galetti)

- Barcelona will place Frenkie de Jong on the transfer list next summer. De Jong, 27, has struggled to find his best form since returning to action in October having been several months sidelined with an ankle injury. (Diario Sport)

- Aston Villa sporting director Monchi says he would bring back midfielder Douglas Luiz back any time. Luiz joined Juventus in the summer in a €51m transfer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Francisco Conceicao has given an indication he would like to continue at Juventus beyond the summer. The Portugal international is with Juve on a season-long loan from FC Porto. (A Bola)

- Sevilla could terminate Valentín Barco's loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in January because he's only played 376 minutes. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Nadiem Amiri is being watched by Aston Villa. The 28-year-old attacking midfielder, who plays for Mainz, won five full caps for Germany earlier in his career. (Bild)

- Fiorentina and Napoli could both make a move to sign Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior on loan in January, but the Gunners are unlikely to allow him to move on. (TMW)

- Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has dismissed reports that Evan Ferguson could be sent out on loan in the January window. (The Argus)

- Manchester United have joined Barcelona in the race to sign Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. (Sport)

- A Real Madrid representative was in attendance for Bologna's 2-1 defeat against Lille to monitor Colombia centre-back Jhon Lucumí. (Rudy Galetti)

- Ruben Amorim is looking to former rival Benfica's Tomás Araújo as he aims to bolster Manchester United's defence. (The Sun)

- Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will join New York Red Bulls on a contract that will last for at least two years and start in January. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Brentford are interested in Fenerbahce right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel. (Ekrem Konur)

- 17-year-old Philadelphia Union centre-back Neil Pierre is training with Borussia Monchengladbach and has received interest from Premier League and LaLiga clubs. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Miguel Almirón could leave Newcastle United in January with Saudi Arabia a possible option, as the 30-year-old winger wants a new challenge after fading out of manager Eddie Howe's plans. (The Telegraph)

- Fiorentina are very keen on Monza attacking midfielder Daniel Maldini, although Atalanta are currently frontrunners to sign the 23-year-old and there is also competition from Juventus and Internazionale. (Calciomercato)

- Barcelona are optimistic about renewing Pedri's contract and plan for the new deal to keep the 22-year-old midfielder with them until 2030, with his current one expiring in 2026. (Mundo Deportivo)