Ruben Amorim is adamant there will be "no excuses" if Manchester United do not beat Everton on Sunday despite having limited time to prepare for the game.

The new head coach said he is "managing the fitness" of his players following two games in five days against Ipswich Town and Bodo/Glimt.

But he insists United "have to beat" Everton, despite Sean Dyche's team having a full week to get ready for the trip to Old Trafford.

"It is what it is," Amorim said.

"We will rotate players and we will be ready. [Against Bodo/Glimt] we have to use four subs to manage the fitness, not the game. We manage the fitness.

"We have to do it. We already know that it will be like that so no excuse. We should be ready for Sunday and we have to win."

Amorim is asking his players to take on new information as he continues to implement his 3-4-3 system.

Ruben Amorim won his first game at Old Trafford against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

He's also keen for the squad to become fitter, but admits it's something that is difficult to achieve having arrived midway through the season. "Everyone has a job in the staff and they are more important maybe than me," Amorim said.

"We do it like walking -- and jogging -- it's a way to do it. Showing some video. Videos more than 12 minutes? Forget! Because of concentration.

"They are very good players, they need to believe and we will show individual stuff. Team stuff. And if you cannot run, you can jog."