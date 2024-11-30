Herculez Gomez explains why he thinks LA Galaxy are the favourites to win MLS Cup. (1:29)

Toronto FC are the latest MLS team searching for a head coach following the resignation of John Herdman on Friday.

The club announced that Herdman, 49, was stepping down following 15 months as head coach. He was hired in August 2023.

"Personally, I have made the difficult decision that it's the right time for me to step away from the club, as the organization defines its vision for the future," Herdman said in a statement. "It has been an honor to wear the Toronto FC crest and contribute to the growth of the club. Working with this dedicated group of players and staff has been a true privilege."

Toronto finished the 2024 season with an 11-19-4 record and the club is out of the MLS Cup playoffs. Herdman's overall record was 16-22-6.

During his time as head coach, Toronto reached the League's Cup group stage and the Canadian Championship final.

"I also want to thank the incredible fans for the support they've shown me both on and off the pitch," Herdman said. "I wish the organization success going forward, and I look forward to the next chapter in my career."

John Herdman had been head coach of Toronto FC since August 2023 when he departed the Canada national team to take the role with the MLS club. Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Images

Team president and CEO Keith Pelley said the search for the next head coach will begin immediately, making Toronto the latest team with a vacancy to fill.

Also in search of a head coach are the New York City Football Club, Atlanta United, Philadelphia Union and Vancouver Whitecaps.

Earlier this season, Herdman and two of his players were suspended for one match following a post-match melee with New York City FC.