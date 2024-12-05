MLS Cup: All-time winners list, MVP and more stats to know

Open Extended Reactions

First played in 1996, MLS Cup is the annual championship game of the Major League Soccer playoffs. The match pits the winner of the Eastern Conference final against the winner of the Western Conference final. The winner of MLS Cup (if the team is based in the United States) receives one of the country's four berths in the following season's Concacaf Champions Cup.

Here's everything to know about MLS Cup:

Who won the first MLS Cup?

D.C. United defeated the LA Galaxy 3-2 in the inaugural MLS Cup on Oct. 20, 1996.

Which team has won the most MLS Cups?

The LA Galaxy have won the most MLS Cups with five (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012 and 2014).

How many teams have won multiple MLS Cups?

Seven teams have won the MLS Cup multiple times: LA Galaxy (five), D.C. United (four), Columbus Crew (three), Sporting Kansas City (two), San Jose Earthquakes (two), Houston Dynamo FC (two) and Seattle Sounders FC (two).

Which team has never won an MLS Cup?

Of the 29 active MLS teams, 14 have never won an MLS Cup: Austin FC, CF Montréal, Charlotte FC, FC Cincinnati, FC Dallas, Inter Miami CF, Minnesota United FC, Nashville SC, New England Revolution, New York Red Bulls, Orlando City SC, Philadelphia Union, St. Louis CITY SC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Which teams have never made it to MLS Cup?

Of the 29 active MLS teams, 10 have never been to MLS Cup: Austin FC, CF Montréal, Charlotte FC, FC Cincinnati, Inter Miami CF, Minnesota United FC, Nashville SC, Orlando City SC, St. Louis CITY SC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Which team has the most MLS Cup appearances?

The LA Galaxy have appeared in 10 MLS Cups, the most in league history.

What is the name of the MLS Cup trophy?

The Philip F. Anschutz Trophy is awarded to the winner of the MLS Cup. The trophy is named after Anschutz, an MLS co-founder.

MLS Cup all-time winners list

MLS Cup MVP award recipients list

2023: Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew)

2022: John McCarthy (Los Angeles FC)

2021: Sean Johnson (New York City FC)

2020: Lucas Zelarayán (Columbus Crew)

2019: Victor Rodriguez (Seattle Sounders FC)

2018: Josef Martínez (Atlanta United FC)

2017: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC)

2016: Stefan Frei (Seattle Sounders FC)

2015: Diego Valeri (Portland Timbers)

2014: Robbie Keane (LA Galaxy)

2013: Aurélien Collin (Sporting Kansas City)

2012: Omar González (LA Galaxy)

2011: Landon Donovan (LA Galaxy)

2010: Conor Casey (Colorado Rapids)

2009: Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)

2008: Guillermo Barros Schelotto (Columbus Crew)

2007: Dwayne De Rosario (Houston Dynamo FC)

2006: Brian Ching (Houston Dynamo FC)

2005: Guillermo Ramirez (LA Galaxy)

2004: Alecko Eskandarian (D.C. United)

2003: Landon Donovan (San Jose Earthquakes)

2002: Carlos Ruiz (LA Galaxy)

2001: Dwayne De Rosario (San Jose Earthquakes)

2000: Tony Meola (Kansas City Wizards)

1999: Ben Olsen (D.C. United)

1998: Peter Nowak (Chicago Fire FC)

1997: Jaime Moreno (D.C. United)

1996: Marco Etcheverry (D.C. United)

