Manchester United's longtime receptionist Kath Phipps has passed away at age 85, the club has announced.

Phipps was a childhood fan of United who grew up in Irlam, Greater Manchester, and worked with the club for over 55 years in a variety of roles.

A longstanding presence at the club, Phipps became United's switchboard operation in 1968 shortly after their European Cup success and forged friendships with United legends such as Sir Matt Busby, Jimmy Murphy, Sir Bobby Charlton and Denis Law.

"I don't think I've had one cross word with anybody in all the years I've been here," she told United's website in an interview in 2023. "I look forward to coming in and having a smile on my face every day, wishing people 'good morning.'

In loving memory of Kath Phipps: friend, confidant and treasured colleague.



United will never be the same.

"I just enjoy being here. Not everybody can say they enjoy going to work but I do. Football has been my life."

In a club statement, Phipps was described as "an omnipresent figure" and "a one-woman institution, whose memory will be cherished by everyone at the club who had the privilege of knowing her."

Wayne Rooney has lead the tributes to Phipps, saying on Instagram: "The heart and soul of Man Utd. Everything what the club is about.

"A legend who will be greatly missed. Thanks for the memories Kathy. Thoughts with family and friends."